Diario Público
Diario Público

DANA en el sureste peninsular “¿Os habéis flipado un poco no?“: críticas a la Guardia Civil por su tuit sobre la gota fría

Por

La gota fría en el sureste peninsular español ha dejado seis muertos, miles de evacuados, carreteras cerradas, cortes ferroviarios y millones en pérdidas económicas. Unos estragos que habrían sido mayores de no ser por los servicios de emergencia, Guardia Civil, Policía Nacional, Policía Local, bomberos, Protección Civil, Cruz Roja… Unos profesionales que han salvado vidas gracias a su profesionalidad y arrojo. Nadie lo duda.

Sin embargo, desde la cuenta de Twitter de la Guardia Civil se han “venido arriba” un poco de más en un mensaje, a tenor de las críticas que han recibido. El tuit en cuestión fue publicado este domingo por @guardiacivil y reza así:

De hecho ya han utilizado esta fórmula en otras ocasiones:

No es (ni mucho menos) la primera vez que la Guardia Civil la ‘lía parda’ en Twitter: ya lo hicieron al favoritear contenidos sobre Vox, al bromear sobre sus “métodos un poco bruscos", en otra ocasión; al hacer un comentario entre épico y amenzante antes del referéndum catalán o al presumir de rescatar montañeros pese a ser independentistas.

Ahora en las redes han sido muchos los que, tirando de ironía o de ácida crítica, han respondido recordando que España supuestamente es un Estado aconfesional o que el community manager debería repensarse este tuit:

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo