La gota fría en el sureste peninsular español ha dejado seis muertos, miles de evacuados, carreteras cerradas, cortes ferroviarios y millones en pérdidas económicas. Unos estragos que habrían sido mayores de no ser por los servicios de emergencia, Guardia Civil, Policía Nacional, Policía Local, bomberos, Protección Civil, Cruz Roja… Unos profesionales que han salvado vidas gracias a su profesionalidad y arrojo. Nadie lo duda.
Sin embargo, desde la cuenta de Twitter de la Guardia Civil se han “venido arriba” un poco de más en un mensaje, a tenor de las críticas que han recibido. El tuit en cuestión fue publicado este domingo por @guardiacivil y reza así:
...El Supremo Hacedor le dijo al ángel: "Baja y salva todas las vidas que puedas"...
...Y el ángel contestó "Si, señor, pero quítame las alas para que nadie sospeche" pic.twitter.com/lHwRW7hMNT
— Guardia Civil ???????? (@guardiacivil) September 15, 2019
De hecho ya han utilizado esta fórmula en otras ocasiones:
Dios le dijo al ángel "Baja y salva todas las vidas que puedas"
Y el ángel contestó "Si, señor, pero quítame las alas para que no sospechen" pic.twitter.com/GmoS0xhYi1
— Guardia Civil ???????? (@guardiacivil) February 12, 2017
No es (ni mucho menos) la primera vez que la Guardia Civil la ‘lía parda’ en Twitter: ya lo hicieron al favoritear contenidos sobre Vox, al bromear sobre sus “métodos un poco bruscos", en otra ocasión; al hacer un comentario entre épico y amenzante antes del referéndum catalán o al presumir de rescatar montañeros pese a ser independentistas.
Ahora en las redes han sido muchos los que, tirando de ironía o de ácida crítica, han respondido recordando que España supuestamente es un Estado aconfesional o que el community manager debería repensarse este tuit:
Le he puesto un 10 en FlipaoAffinityhttps://t.co/0eXyg90edz
— gerardo tecé (@gerardotc) September 16, 2019
Os habeis flipado un poco no?? ????
— Angel Bronson (@angel_bronson) September 16, 2019
El supremo hacedor podría haber hecho que no lloviera tanto, para empezar. Han muerto 5 personas por la lluvia, siendo Todopoderoso, podría haberlo evitado, si existiera.
— Luis Endera (@Luis_Endera) September 15, 2019
En el próximo desahucio lo twitteáis también.
— Txapu (@txapucabor) September 15, 2019
Por favor, un tuit de la guardia civil salvando gente donde digan: "soy la tormenta"
— The Raven (@the_raven77) September 16, 2019
El CM de la @guardiacivil se ha venido arriba. https://t.co/5MknUVrnrq
— Vegannia Trump???? (@VeganniaTrump) September 16, 2019
Y yo pensando que esto era un país laico.
— Jaime (@Artiles_telde) September 15, 2019
Coño...., mejor hubiera sido, que el supremo hacedor, no hubiera descargado su ira sobre Murcia..,no?
— Xavi (@monfort_xavi) September 16, 2019
El CM de la Guardia Civil debería repensarse este tuit.
(Ya sabéis, modestia, laicismo...) https://t.co/tjUmwtffsQ
— Anabel Alonso Oficia (@AnabelAlonso_of) September 15, 2019
El CM de GC es Fernández Díaz? #VerguenzaAjena pic.twitter.com/Pq8128jLjY
— ????????️???????? (@PartidoPodrido) September 16, 2019
Qué modestos sois, hostia.
— Federicu Subirachs i Adell ???? (@FedericuI) September 15, 2019
Dios dice que si quieres bolsa. https://t.co/PubsgjKD65
— Toni Garcia Ramon (@tgarciaramon) September 16, 2019
La mayoría de vuestros tuits me gustan, pero si dejáis la religión aparte yo os lo agradecería. En cualquier caso, gracias.
— Tefocoto (@Tefocoto) September 15, 2019
Viva los bomberos!! esos si que son héroes y no necesitan ensalzarlo con tanta gilipollez. Sois patéticos!!
— Raquel ???????????? (@Raquel__GD) September 15, 2019
— Leche Mal™ (@milkwasabad) September 16, 2019
Sí, auténticos seres de luz angelical estáis hechos. pic.twitter.com/goaLGoSQ6F
— ???? I.Soler ???? (@EveningOfTheDay) September 15, 2019
Os queda mejor cuando vais cantando el “a por ellos”.
— Notforyou (@neverforever889) September 15, 2019
Pero si sois la tormenta, no sois también los culpables de todo esto?
— Arandur Mordaghan (@Mordaghan) September 16, 2019
