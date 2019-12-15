Francisco Carrera, diputado de Vox en la Asamblea de la Región de Murcia, tildó en directo de "conejos" a los hijos nacidos de madres solteras a través de una intervención en televisión. Un nuevo ataque al feminismo que no ha pasado desapercibido.
Varios tuiteros recuperaron el extracto televisado en el que el político faltaba al respeto a estas personas, para decir a los pocos segundos que no tenía nada de lo que arrepentirse.
????Oir!!???? Que dice @francarrera, diputado de vox, que las mujeres no pueden tener hijos en solitario. Que eso son conejos, sí, CONEJOS.???? @Vox_Murcia @asambleamurcia
pic.twitter.com/Gvhws0ITJ6
— Domingo (@izualdomingo) December 14, 2019
Tuiter contrarrestó con mucho humor, mucha acidez y mucha sorna. Carrera, además, siguió su intervención con retranca obviando las críticas del resto de colaboradoras.
Menudo CATETO el señor @francarrera, qué vergüenza.
— Luis Endera (@Luis_Endera) December 15, 2019
Y éste irracional¿de que corral se ha escapado?
— Andaluza . (@macaga63) December 14, 2019
Este señor es un impresentable. Yo soy madre soltera por elección y esto q verbaliza es un ataque directo contra nuestro modelo de familia y concretamente contra nuestros hijos. Es una vergüenza q personas como estas representen la política de la @regiondemurcia @AsociacionMSPE
— Marga Martinez (@margott24m) December 14, 2019
No todas pueden tener conejos, su madre tuvo un gorrino.????????????????
— JoseDominguez NoTTIP (@lanitas2000) December 14, 2019
Lo q me faltaba... conejo tu! Envidia de necesitar a una mujer TU para ser padre. Gracias q no necesito uno como tu para serlo ❤️
— BlairQueenB en practicas ???????????? ????????♀️ (@blairQueenB14) December 14, 2019
¿Qué opinión tendrá de los hijos nacidos por inseminación artificial? Mejor no abrir esa puerta.
— Sofía (@sofiass31) December 14, 2019
