Francisco Carrera, diputado de Vox en la Asamblea de la Región de Murcia, tildó en directo de "conejos" a los hijos nacidos de madres solteras a través de una intervención en televisión. Un nuevo ataque al feminismo que no ha pasado desapercibido.

Varios tuiteros recuperaron el extracto televisado en el que el político faltaba al respeto a estas personas, para decir a los pocos segundos que no tenía nada de lo que arrepentirse.

Tuiter contrarrestó con mucho humor, mucha acidez y mucha sorna. Carrera, además, siguió su intervención con retranca obviando las críticas del resto de colaboradoras.

