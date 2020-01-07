Una militante de Vox ha irrumpido al grito de "¡Viva Vox!" en medio de una entrevista a Pablo Polo, el presidente de una de las federaciones que ayudó a fundar Teruel Existe.
La mujer pasó por delante de la cámara mientras un periodista de Todo es mentira entrevistaba a Polo.
Parecía que todo había terminado, pero la mujer volvió para "enfrentarse" al fundador.
Polo, al ver que la mujer se acercaba, dijo mientras se marchaba: "Cuando me fusiles...". En ese momento, la militante de Vox respondió de forma contundente: "Si hay que fusilarte, lo haremos".
Segundos más tarde, la chica intentó rectificar: "Vox no quiere fusilar a nadie". El vídeo se ha hecho viral en pocas horas.
"Si hay que fusilarte, lo haremos".
Dicho en Todo es mentira @todoesmentiratv por una que ha gritado "Viva Vox" y que, según el programa, les ha dicho que es miembro de Vox Teruel. A ver qué dice el partido al respecto. pic.twitter.com/4acLzxK43C
— Bruja del Oeste (@BrujadelOeste2) January 7, 2020
"Si hay que fusilarte, lo haremos" Miembro de VOX Teruel a un representante de de la junta de electores de TeruelExiste,en #todoesmentira7e pic.twitter.com/vx7iiL2fax
— Susi Iñesta (@Inyesta_1967) January 7, 2020
"Si hay que fusilarte lo haremos."
Una de Vox Teruel al fundador de Teruel Existe.
Esto cuenta como delito de odio, o tampoco.pic.twitter.com/tjWN35NdlZ
— ♏ M. M. Novau ???????? (@MmNovau) January 7, 2020
