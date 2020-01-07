Diario Público
Twitter “Si hay que fusilarte, lo haremos“: las palabras de una militante de Vox a uno de los fundadores de Teruel Existe

Una militante de Vox ha irrumpido al grito de "¡Viva Vox!" en medio de una entrevista a Pablo Polo, el presidente de una de las federaciones que ayudó a fundar Teruel Existe.

La mujer pasó por delante de la cámara mientras un periodista de Todo es mentira entrevistaba a Polo.

Parecía que todo había terminado, pero la mujer volvió para "enfrentarse" al fundador.

Polo, al ver que la mujer se acercaba, dijo mientras se marchaba: "Cuando me fusiles...". En ese momento, la militante de Vox respondió de forma contundente: "Si hay que fusilarte, lo haremos".

Segundos más tarde, la chica intentó rectificar: "Vox no quiere fusilar a nadie". El vídeo se ha hecho viral en pocas horas.

