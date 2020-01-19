Diario Público
Twitter Los ultras del Atlético hacen el saludo nazi y Twitter recuerda las contradicciones de La Liga por el caso Zozulia

El pasado mes de diciembre la polémica volvió al barrio obrero de Vallecas, cuando La Liga Profesional de Fútbol decidió suspender un partido del Rayo Vallecano contra el Albacete, después de que parte del estadio llamase "nazi" al jugador Zozulia, con un pasado vinculado a los grupos paramilitares filofascistas de Ucrania. Era la primera vez que se suspendía un partido profesional por cánticos de la grada, pese a que cada fin de semana las hinchadas vierten odio racista y machista contra jugadores de fútbol.

Un mes después, la controversia ha vuelto a los estadios, después de que las cámaras de Movistar Fútbol captasen a un grupo de aficionados del Atlético de Madrid haciendo el saludo nazi en los aledaños de Ipurua (campo del Eibar.). "Los racistas no se han ido de nuestro fútbol", comentaba en Twitter la cuenta oficial de la cadena.

Los saludos fascistas han sido interpretados por algunos como una muestra de las contradicciones de La Liga, que suspende partidos por llamar nazi a un jugador que ha posado con simbología ultraderechista, mientras permite que los grupos de animación fascistas como Frente Atlético sigan acudiendo a los campos de fútbol a verter su odio.

