"Los inmigrantes indocumentados pagan más impuestos en EEUU que Amazon o Facebook". Esa afirmación de Alejandra Ocasio-Cortez, congresista de Nueva York, ha generado un enorme revuelto en redes sociales.

La política de ascendencia puertorriqueña tiene un mensaje político parecido al de Bernie Sanders, demócrata que se está jugando salir vencedor en las primarias democrátas para las próximas presidenciales de EEUU.

Undocumented immigrants pay more in US taxes than Amazon or Facebook do. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 8, 2020

Lo cierto es que Amazon y Facebook son dos de las empresas que menos impuestos pagan por todo el mundo gracias a su ingeniería fiscal, que evita pagos en muchas naciones. Delaware, Irlanda o las islas Vírgenes son algunas de las zonas en las que estas compañías tributan para tener una rebaja considerable.

Esta intencionalidad contrasta con la de J.K Rowling, que paga 57 millones de libras al año en impuestos y dice sentirse "feliz" de ello.

Ocasio continua con su idea después del torrente de comentarios suscitados: "¿No me creéis? En 2015 los indocumentados pagaron 20.000 millones de dólares en impuestos", arguyó en el hilo tuitero, para cerrar la polémica con otra frase: "Las principales empresas habitualmente no pagan impuestos federales sobre la renta. En 2018, 60 de las principales corporaciones de Estados Unidos pagaron cero dólares".

Don’t believe me? In 2015 undocumented immigrants paid $20 billion in income taxes - including funding Medicare, Medicaid, & Social Security: https://t.co/NaWyFiVZVs — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 8, 2020