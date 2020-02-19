La Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y de la Competencia (CNMC) ha abierto un expediente a Idealista y otras seis empresas por coordinarse para supuestamente concertar los precios del alquiler. Una noticia que no ha pillado precisamente por sorpresa a los detractores de las prácticas de este portal inmobiliario. Es el caso del responsable del Sindicato de Inquilinos de Barcelona, Jaime Palomera, que ha aprovechado la noticia para recuperar un vídeo de hace apenas un año en el que el cofundador de Idealista, Fernando Encinar, criticaba la ambición del Gobierno de regular los precios del alquiler.
2019. Idealista decía que el precio del alquiler no estaba hinchado, y presionaba al Gobierno para que no hiciera contratos estables.
Un año más tarde, abren expediente a Idealista por encarecer artificialmente el precio de la vivienda.
¿Libre mercado? No: cártel inmobiliario. pic.twitter.com/9r5Chp5l8x
— Jaime Palomera (@JaimePalomera) February 19, 2020
Sin embargo, existen precedentes más recientes en los que Encinar rechazaba aplicar límites al precio del alquiler privado, una opinión que ha quedado algo desmejorada con la reciente noticia, a raíz de la cual Idealista "niega tajantemente cualquier participación en las prácticas investigadas".
A comienzos de mes, dudaba en un tuit sobre la futura efectividad de la regulación del precio del alquiler que ha impulsado la ciudad de Berlín. Este mismo martes, señalaba en una nueva publicación las tres características que comparten las zonas donde han subido más los precios. Curiosamente, ninguna de ellas hacía mención a las prácticas que ahora investiga la CNMC.
Los que están tan contentos con que Berlin vaya a capar el precio del alquiler igual desconocen que es el segundo intento. Ya lo hicieron en 2015 y fue un desastre. Pero no dejes que la experiencia te rompa la esperanza. Padecer memoria histórica es lo que tiene.
— Fernando Encinar (@fencinar) February 1, 2020
Las zonas donde más subió el precio del alquiler comparten 3 características: su población se ha disparado en los últimos 10 años, no se construyó una casa en el mismo periodo y son las mayores generadoras de empleo. Igual esto explica muchas cosas
— Fernando Encinar (@fencinar) February 18, 2020
