Diario Público
Diario Público

Vivienda Idealista criticaba la regulación del precio del alquiler... y ahora le investigan por manipularlo

Por

La Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y de la Competencia (CNMC) ha abierto un expediente a Idealista y otras seis empresas por coordinarse para supuestamente concertar los precios del alquiler. Una noticia que no ha pillado precisamente por sorpresa a los detractores de las prácticas de este portal inmobiliario. Es el caso del responsable del Sindicato de Inquilinos de Barcelona, Jaime Palomera, que ha aprovechado la noticia para recuperar un vídeo de hace apenas un año en el que el cofundador de Idealista, Fernando Encinar, criticaba la ambición del Gobierno de regular los precios del alquiler.

Sin embargo, existen precedentes más recientes en los que Encinar rechazaba aplicar límites al precio del alquiler privado, una opinión que ha quedado algo desmejorada con la reciente noticia, a raíz de la cual Idealista "niega tajantemente cualquier participación en las prácticas investigadas".

A comienzos de mes, dudaba en un tuit sobre la futura efectividad de la regulación del precio del alquiler que ha impulsado la ciudad de Berlín. Este mismo martes, señalaba en una nueva publicación las tres características que comparten las zonas donde han subido más los precios. Curiosamente, ninguna de ellas hacía mención a las prácticas que ahora investiga la CNMC.

Lo último en Tremending