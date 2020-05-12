Las farmacias de la Comunidad de Madrid distribuyen desde este lunes mascarillas KN95 (tipo FFP2) gratuitas entre los ciudadanos de la región. La entrega de este tipo de material ha provocado las críticas de los profesionales sanitarios, que consideran que el modelo FFP2 está destinado para su uso en el ámbito sanitario, y recomiendan que en su lugar se repartan mascarillas quirúrgicas. Además, los sindicatos han denunciado la "dudosa validez" de este producto ofrecido por el Gobierno de Isabel Díaz Ayuso debido a "la disparidad entre las especificaciones técnicas" que aparecen en las bolsas de promoción de la Comunidad de Madrid y las que aparecen en las cajas de embalaje de las mismas.
A esta cuestión se suma las críticas al sistema de reparto, que se hace mediante la tarjeta sanitaria de la región, por lo que se excluye a todas aquellas personas que no disponen del plástico físico, aunque sí tengan reconocido el derecho a la asistencia sanitaria. Por ello, una farmacia del barrio de Lavapiés (Madrid) ha impulsado una iniciativa para donar las mascarillas a estas personas que quedan excluidas de este sistema. "Yo dono mi mascarilla, ¿y tú?", señala una de las trabajadoras del establecimiento en un vídeo.
Viva la farmacia de mi barrio. pic.twitter.com/GfxjyEHWxV
— Jacobo Rivero (@sputnikjkb) May 11, 2020
Asimismo, la Asociación Madrileña de Enfermería ha propuesto que los ciudadanos donen estas mascarillas al personal sanitario frente a la desprotección que sufren en su día a día. "Madrileños, apadrinad a un profesional de la sanidad madrileña. Dona tu mascarilla FFP2 a un sanitario y evita que tenga que trabajar sin ella", reza la propuesta.
