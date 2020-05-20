Diario Público
Lorca en el 'Ministerio del Tiempo' La escena de Lorca en 'El Ministerio del Tiempo' con Camarón que ha enamorado a todo el mundo

Esta noticia contiene spoilers

Hay imágenes que hablan por sí solas, y una de las escenas del último capítulo de El Ministerio del Tiempo es un claro ejemplo de ello. La serie de TVE hace un pequeño guiño al poeta y dramaturgo granadino Federico García Lorca, asesinado el 18 de agosto de 1936 por el bando franquista.

Julián, uno de los protagonistas de la serie, aconseja a Lorca que no regrese a Granada en 1936 porque le matarán. Después, el trabajador del Ministerio del Tiempo lleva a un Lorca incrédulo hasta la época de 1979. Ambos, tras cruzar una puerta mágica, llegan a un tablao flamenco en Granada, donde Camarón interpreta su poema La leyenda del tiempo.

Es ahí cuando Lorca, con lágrimas en los ojos, exclama: "¡Ese es mi poema! ¿Tanto tiempo después España se acuerda de mí? Entonces, he ganado yo, no ellos. Dejemos las cosas como están".

La escena ha emocionado a la audiencia, que ha agradecido a TVE y a la serie ese detalle hacia el poeta.

