Twitter "Año 2020. Huesca conquista la provincia de Zaragoza y exilia a los zaragozanos al Pirineo": el error geográfico de Antena 3

Los rótulos de Antena 3 Noticias no están siendo muy acertados en la última semana. Hace tan solo unos días, los usuarios criticaron al informativo por hacer una noticia en la que mezclaba inmigración con coronavirus, por la que tuvieron que disculparse.

Ahora, las redes se están cachondeando de un error en la ubicación de Zaragoza y Huesca cuando estaban hablando de loes rebrotes de coronavirus. En el panel aparecía Zaragoza al norte y Huesca al sur.

Muchos usuarios se lo han tomado con humor y han lanzado bromas en las redes sociales.

