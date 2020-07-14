Los rótulos de Antena 3 Noticias no están siendo muy acertados en la última semana. Hace tan solo unos días, los usuarios criticaron al informativo por hacer una noticia en la que mezclaba inmigración con coronavirus, por la que tuvieron que disculparse.
Ahora, las redes se están cachondeando de un error en la ubicación de Zaragoza y Huesca cuando estaban hablando de loes rebrotes de coronavirus. En el panel aparecía Zaragoza al norte y Huesca al sur.
Muchos usuarios se lo han tomado con humor y han lanzado bromas en las redes sociales.
El famoso pirineo zaragozano. ???? #Zaragoza #Huesca #PonUnCorrectorEnTuVida @A3Noticias #Ebro pic.twitter.com/cg0ILJZld3
— ☆airin☆ (@airin_pb) July 13, 2020
En #Zaragoza y #Huesca estamos en fase 2 flexibilizada... ???? pic.twitter.com/WQLbVXf2sY
— Paula Gracia Andrés (@CiberEleganzaIT) July 13, 2020
La fase 2 en Aragón va a ser tan flexible que Zaragoza y Huesca se han estirado hasta darse la vuelta pic.twitter.com/LuworQuRtb
— el Creata (@elCreata) July 13, 2020
¿Desde cuándo Zaragoza está al lado de los Pirineos? Últimamente estoy- con Antena 3. pic.twitter.com/gaDHEIJPSy
— ????ηdrες ℳαυrı✈☀️ (@Andr3sMau) July 13, 2020
Ojito al nuevo mapa de Aragón según Antena 3, Zaragoza al ladito de los Pirineos, ni tan mal jeje???????? pic.twitter.com/7PFwMuEdwW
— Eva Utrilla (@eva_utrilla) July 13, 2020
Año 2020.
Huesca conquista la provincia de Zaragoza y exilia a los zaragozanos al Pirineo. pic.twitter.com/nz0BXE0Qh1
— Hikari, POI ???? (@xIdolHell) July 13, 2020
Me voy una semana y ya me lo han puesto todo del revés ???? pic.twitter.com/tonm2UNEuU
— Lady Crocs (@ladycrocs) July 13, 2020
