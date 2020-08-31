Isabel Díaz Ayuso, entrevistada por Salvador Sostres. Con tal equipo, sólo podía esperarse lo que ha salido. Este lunes, el diario ABC ha publicado la entrevista y todo el mundo se ha fijado en el titular: "Isabel Díaz Ayuso: «Cuando el Barça gana, al PSOE le va bien»".

Efectivamente, esa es la última sesuda reflexión de la presidenta de los madrileños. El último capítulo de 'The Ayuso Today'. La misma que en el pasado nos ha regalado innumerables perlas. En esta última, Sostres, también conocido por sus obras, le pregunta por Messi, a lo que Ayuso responde: "Yo no soy muy seguidora del Barça. Pero cuando al Barça le va bien, al PSOE le va bien, y al revés. En cambio, el Madrid se pone a ganar Ligas, y el PP empieza a subir. Supongo que no tendrá nada que ver, claro".

La respuesta ha dejado decenas de reacciones en las redes:

"Yo no soy muy seguidora del Barça. Pero cuando al Barça le va bien, al PSOE le va bien, y al revés. En cambio, el Madrid se pone a ganar Ligas, y el PP empieza a subir. SUPONGO que no tendrá nada que ver, claro". Isabel Díaz Ayuso (Se SUPONE que presidenta de la CAM). ????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/UvqSPUwWAk — Peperufo (@Peperufo) August 30, 2020

Estamos en estas manoshttps://t.co/PdcfpvHdSo — Fernando Ballesteros (@fmballesteros) August 30, 2020

Que es tanto como decir que sube el precio de las salchichas cuando gana el Eintracht Frankfurt o que si pierde el Bolonia la salsa boloñesa se hace con cebolla en juliana en vez de en brunoise. Vamos, politóloga en estado puro ...https://t.co/rtBybcZn3z — Juan Cuatrecasas Asua/♥️ (@ElAlmadelVino) August 30, 2020

Hay que ser prudentes con el consumo de alcohol: "Isabel Díaz Ayuso: «Cuando el Barça gana, al PSOE le va bien» — Rafael Bigorra (@rafaelbigorra) August 30, 2020

"Sí, he oído. Yo no soy muy seguidora del Barça. Pero cuando al Barça le va bien, al PSOE le va bien, y al revés. En cambio, el Madrid se pone a ganar Ligas, y el PP empieza a subir. Supongo que no tendrá nada que ver, claro" Isabel Díaz Ayuso (2020) ????‍♂️????‍♂️????‍♂️????‍♂️????‍♂️ — R e e k o ® (@VictorVS1979) August 30, 2020

Pensaba que esta entrevista era un fake pero resulta que no... ???? Definitivamente la Comunidad de Madrid se encuentra en peligro siendo gobernada por Ayuso. ????https://t.co/o033YRw1RI — Ramón López ????️‍???????? (@RamonLopez_G) August 30, 2020

Esta mujer es un meme con patas XD https://t.co/7mex1EdQLf — Delirium of Disorder (@Recipe4Entropy) August 30, 2020

????????????????

Nivelazo en nuestra política...https://t.co/ox8SM6QDQk — Jordi Ferrón Forné (@Jordi_Ferron) August 30, 2020

Es la profunda reflexión de una gobernante de talla mundial ???? — Quique Vión (@QuiqueVion) August 30, 2020

Otra perla más de esta señora — oscar (@mcarti) August 31, 2020

Ni yo. Esta mujer cada día se supera. — dustt55 (@dustt55) August 30, 2020