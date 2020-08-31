Diario Público
Isabel Díaz Ayuso, entrevistada por Salvador Sostres. Con tal equipo, sólo podía esperarse lo que ha salido. Este lunes, el diario ABC ha publicado la entrevista y todo el mundo se ha fijado en el titular: "Isabel Díaz Ayuso: «Cuando el Barça gana, al PSOE le va bien»".

Efectivamente, esa es la última sesuda reflexión de la presidenta de los madrileños. El último capítulo de 'The Ayuso Today'. La misma que en el pasado nos ha regalado innumerables perlas. En esta última, Sostres, también conocido por sus obras, le pregunta por Messi, a lo que Ayuso responde: "Yo no soy muy seguidora del Barça. Pero cuando al Barça le va bien, al PSOE le va bien, y al revés. En cambio, el Madrid se pone a ganar Ligas, y el PP empieza a subir. Supongo que no tendrá nada que ver, claro".

La respuesta ha dejado decenas de reacciones en las redes:

