El pasado mes de mayo, el líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, subió una imagen a su cuenta de la red social Instagram. En la foto, el líder ultraderechista aparecía frente a la cámara mientras escribía algo con un bolígrafo. Detrás de él, una foto con muchas banderas de España. En su día los medios se fijaron en otro detalle: su reloj. Incluso algunos dedicaron un artículo a destacar el precio del reloj: 700 euros.
Pero entonces pocos se preguntaron, ¿qué estará escribiendo? Ahora, meses después, los tuiteros han recogido ese guante y han imaginado con su estilo habitual qué es eso que estaría escribiendo Abascal. Porque cuando todos miran el dedo, los tuiteros miran la luna.
El resultado, como siempre, para partirse el pecho de la risa:
— The Raven (@the_raven77) October 7, 2020
— The Raven (@the_raven77) October 7, 2020
— Bat-uitero ???????? (@Bat_uitero) October 7, 2020
— Cubemaker (@big_beiro133) October 7, 2020
— Dios de la Panceta ???? (@PancetaDios) October 7, 2020
— ???????? ???????????????????????????????????? ???????? (@toooeater) October 7, 2020
Especial Abascal. pic.twitter.com/L6u7TFp24d
— El_TylerDurden ???????? (@El_TylerDurden) May 19, 2020
— Bender El Que Ofende (@BenderOfuscado) October 7, 2020
— Mr.Wanchope (@WanchopeMr) October 7, 2020
— Capità L·lànties (@dites_dites) October 7, 2020
— Un gato musical (@FinaOstia) October 7, 2020
— Spider Jerusalem (@provocadiarreas) October 7, 2020
— Runnercervecero (@Runnercervecero) October 7, 2020
— No sé n'ha parlar PROU de... (@pacoguevo36) October 7, 2020
— ???????? ???????????????????????????????????? ???????? (@toooeater) October 7, 2020
— ????????????????????????????????Ⓙ???????????????????????????????? (@J_Valian50) October 7, 2020
— Mary Shelley ????️???? (@MaryShelley_oo) October 7, 2020
Mucho reírse de Abascal pero está haciendo grandes progresos. He oído que la semana que viene empezará con las sumas con llevadas.
— Capitán Bizarro (@CapBizarro) October 7, 2020
— Roberto Martín (@robbhaifisch) October 7, 2020
— Glory jol❤️???????? (@AliciaHace) October 7, 2020
— Limovnik???? (@SChiringuitos) October 7, 2020
— INTER MITENTE F.C. (@FMitente) October 7, 2020
— Alejandro (@alelitooo) October 7, 2020
— Luis_Polo_de_Limón???????? (@LuisPolodeLimon) October 7, 2020
— Dios de la Panceta ???? (@PancetaDios) October 7, 2020
Pillado pic.twitter.com/wSlUo0lRij
— Cubemaker (@big_beiro133) October 7, 2020
— BAINK - El Regreso (@SuperbainK_2) October 7, 2020
— Doña Merkel ???????? ???????? ???????? ???????? (@GobernoAlem) October 7, 2020
— Mr.Wanchope (@WanchopeMr) October 7, 2020
— Sara Vegas Martín (@sara_vmartin) October 7, 2020
ESTÁ PREPARADO. pic.twitter.com/wpLZiL0Qwc
— Pelícano manchú ????☠️ ???????? (@Mortimer_Fu) October 7, 2020
— BAINK - El Regreso (@SuperbainK_2) October 7, 2020
— Txeji ???????? (@chejostyle) October 7, 2020
— Hugo (@Hugo230230) October 7, 2020
