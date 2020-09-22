No hace falta un motivo ni un sentido para que los tuiteros saquen a pasear su manejo del Photoshop y nos regalen unas risas. A veces ha sucedido porque sí, porque aparece una foto de un oso mirando por la ventana de un coche.
Ahora ha sido por una fotografía del líder del partido ultraderechista Vox, Santiago Abascal (que el humor de estos memes no te dulcifique lo que su ideología esconde). Ni siquiera es una foto nueva, de hecho es de 2017. Pero un tuitero, El Fofinsano @toooeater, la ha recuperado y el resto le han seguido.
¿Alguien que entienda de Photoshop puede quitar la brújula de la foto? Es para un amigo pic.twitter.com/3uemmza8Oi
— ???????? ???????????????????????????????????? ???????? (@toooeater) September 22, 2020
Esto es lo que ha dado de sí:
— ???????? ???????????????????????????????????? ???????? (@toooeater) September 22, 2020
— Bender El Que Ofende (@BenderOfuscado) September 22, 2020
— David Pareja (@davidpareja) September 22, 2020
— Carl Winslow (@CarlWinslou) September 22, 2020
Ahí tienes. pic.twitter.com/hHylhk85BI
— Endika (@JoIdencolfil) September 22, 2020
— Barbarie Absolut (@Babsolutatw) September 22, 2020
— ᴇʟ ᴍᴏғᴇᴛᴀ ???????? (@MofetaPerfumada) September 22, 2020
— Doña Merkel ???????? ???????? ???????? ???????? (@GobernoAlem) September 22, 2020
Mira mi carnet del partido. pic.twitter.com/aHooz7PXor
— @Desert_Or (@desert_or) September 22, 2020
— ???????????? (@_0ta_) September 22, 2020
— QMMeo ® ???????? (@QMmeo) September 22, 2020
— Alejandro (@alelitooo) September 22, 2020
— Eleven (@RareEleven) September 22, 2020
— ???????? ???????????????????????????????????? ???????? (@toooeater) September 22, 2020
— MiniKondo (@kondonsito) September 22, 2020
— Daniel Núñez ???????? (@daninuez1) September 22, 2020
— Satanislavsky (@Satanislavsky) September 22, 2020
— Capitán Cavernícola (@CapitanCave) September 22, 2020
— Prendente. (@prendente) September 22, 2020
— El secretario de Homer (@helllkitchen) September 22, 2020
vaa tingui pic.twitter.com/Y7y2rR9TTC
— jAsJas (@asjas_j) September 22, 2020
— DUI (@Li150DU) September 22, 2020
— Eleven (@RareEleven) September 22, 2020
Viva el Rey!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/PZXSsKsVI3
— Partido CorruPPto (@c072075) September 22, 2020
— Cuban Mood ???????? (@cubanmood) September 22, 2020
Apañau pic.twitter.com/rBZrtVQI9u
— Miguel Angel Simón (@MiAnSimon) September 22, 2020
Quieres? pic.twitter.com/aWDEjSPcF7
— Iván ???? (@Hiervansson) September 22, 2020
Listo. El montaje, lo otro, listo listo... tampoco es... pic.twitter.com/jciji0qObz
— caca de vaca (@absurddheces) September 22, 2020
— Lucy Fer ???? (@Lucy____Fer) September 22, 2020
— Montse⁷⟭⟬_Mg⟬⟭ (@Arteboreal1) September 22, 2020
— The Raven (@the_raven77) September 22, 2020
— xaviwan ???? (@xaviwan75) September 22, 2020
— Cesar Bustamante (@cesart01) September 22, 2020
— Raül ????FCK NZS (@Raul_mt77) September 22, 2020
— Bigmouth???? (@entrelafueya) September 22, 2020
