Twitter La foto de Santiago Abascal que se ha convertido en el meme del día

No hace falta un motivo ni un sentido para que los tuiteros saquen a pasear su manejo del Photoshop y nos regalen unas risas. A veces ha sucedido porque sí, porque aparece una foto de un oso mirando por la ventana de un coche.

Ahora ha sido por una fotografía del líder del partido ultraderechista Vox, Santiago Abascal (que el humor de estos memes no te dulcifique lo que su ideología esconde). Ni siquiera es una foto nueva, de hecho es de 2017. Pero un tuitero, El Fofinsano @toooeater, la ha recuperado y el resto le han seguido.

Esto es lo que ha dado de sí:

