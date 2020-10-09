Lo que viene siendo un classic zasca: Iglesias respondiendo a un comentado de Abascal sobre su vestimenta, recordándole su foto con un casco de los Tercios de Flandes, y aprovechando para rememorar su irónica relación con el servicio militar:
La dignidad no se mide por la vestimenta Abascal. Eso sí, con casco de los tercios (y sin haber hecho la mili) no me verás ???? pic.twitter.com/P8MbswpBJT
— Pablo Iglesias ???? (@PabloIglesias) October 8, 2020
Este jueves, el líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, le pedía al vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, que tuviera "la decencia" de vestirse "como un vicepresidente".
Era la respuesta elegida por el político ultraderechista a Iglesias, que en el Senado había pedido a la oposición que tuvieran "la decencia de no gritar desde la bancada cuando un vicepresidente está en el uso de la palabra"
Pablo Iglesias: "Tengan ustedes la decencia de no gritar desde la bancada cuando un vicepresidente está en el uso de la palabra" pic.twitter.com/Cv7nea3TxC
— El HuffPost (@ElHuffPost) October 8, 2020
La respuesta de Iglesias, llegó así: con una foto de Abascal con el casco de los tercios. Los tuiteros aún se están riendo:
— El_TylerDurden ???????? (@El_TylerDurden) October 8, 2020
— El_TylerDurden ???????? (@El_TylerDurden) October 9, 2020
Esto me ha dolido hasta a mi. Ya debe estar la ambulancia de camino.
— Gema MJ (@gmaemejota) October 8, 2020
Entrar al trapo no te convierte en mejor persona ni político, simplemente te reduce a su nivel...
— Pepo Jiménez (@kurioso) October 8, 2020
Lleva meses quedándose callado y no entrando al trapo, y solo ha conseguido que se crezcan cada vez más
— javi (@Todomotornet) October 8, 2020
Recordemos.https://t.co/dAwBMFOPnP
— Juan Miguel Garrido (@Juanmi_News) October 9, 2020
Vaya Zasca monumental ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/BL97D9v7pR
— Jorge, #YoSoyAntifa ???? ????✊????️???? (@JL_SR2020) October 9, 2020
— Alegatto (@denegatto) October 8, 2020
— Jakub Walczak????????????️????☭✊???????????????????? (@Narox1312) October 8, 2020
???????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/CAsQhqknwa
— Espe (@xpe22) October 8, 2020
