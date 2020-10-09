Diario Público
Twitter El zasca de Iglesias a Abascal, a cuenta de la vestimenta y la dignidad: "Me ha dolido hasta a mí"

Lo que viene siendo un classic zasca: Iglesias respondiendo a un comentado de Abascal sobre su vestimenta, recordándole su foto con un casco de los Tercios de Flandes, y aprovechando para rememorar su irónica relación con el servicio militar:

Este jueves, el líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, le pedía al vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, que tuviera "la decencia" de vestirse "como un vicepresidente".

Era la respuesta elegida por el político ultraderechista a Iglesias, que en el Senado había pedido a la oposición que tuvieran "la decencia de no gritar desde la bancada cuando un vicepresidente está en el uso de la palabra"

La respuesta de Iglesias, llegó así: con una foto de Abascal con el casco de los tercios. Los tuiteros aún se están riendo:

