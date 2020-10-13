"¿Ocubre? Eso pasa por no venir a los ensayos": cachondeo en Twitter por el cartel de Vox en un acto en Sevilla

El acto del partido ultraderechista Vox por el 12 de octubre en Sevilla se ha convertido en la comidilla de Twitter. La gran protagonista fue la pancarta con la bandera de España donde se podía leer: "12 de ocubre. Por España, con el rey".
Y no, no es photoshop. El error eclipsó el evento, donde participó el secretario general de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, para dar lugar a mofas y memes en la red social.
Entre los que se han hecho eco de la garrafal errata, se encuentra el portavoz de Unidas Podemos en el Congreso, Pablo Echenique, quien ha escrito en Twitter: "12 de Ocubre, gobieno comunita, viva Fanco"
12 de Ocubre, gobieno comunita, viva Fanco. pic.twitter.com/0AaMT3211W
— Pablo Echenique (@pnique) October 12, 2020
¿Ocubre? Eso pasa por no venir a los ensayos pic.twitter.com/xBTdHdQ8vZ
— Yogulado Oliginal (@Supertramp9713) October 12, 2020
Ayer se nos quedó un 12 de OCUBRE para enmarcar ???? https://t.co/ELUEKm0EbU
— Manu (@manuelsagra) October 13, 2020
Ortega Smith en Sevilla. A los de Vox cada día se les "ocubre" una nueva forma de hacer el ridículo. pic.twitter.com/FeBzHgLUAr
— Rubén Sánchez (@RubenSanchezTW) October 12, 2020
#Google añade a su traductor nuevo idioma: Español de V0X. #Ocubre pic.twitter.com/paOE1C4RvK
— Constantino Sumerio (@ConstantinSumer) October 13, 2020
Resumen del 12 de "Ocubre" pic.twitter.com/kggLexfKeE
— Joan (@JoanBS75) October 13, 2020
La piscina ocubre o no ocubre, no hay término medio ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/XOO3CQmGa6
— Luis López Gómez (@Berni1103) October 13, 2020
¡1 de nero, 2 de ferero, 3 de mazo, 4 de bril, 5 mao, 6 de hunio, 7 de julo, 12 de Ocubre San Ermín! ???????? pic.twitter.com/NqnhIUOo3A
— Histrenicvs-Mvndi (@Histrenico) October 13, 2020
- Me vas a pintar "NO VOLVERÉ A ESCRIBIR XII DE OCUBRE" MDCLXVII veces.#PrimerAviso pic.twitter.com/Z0RjwZhU4t
— Javier Barrado (@JavierBarrado1) October 13, 2020
Como se les ocubre?? pic.twitter.com/B5VanN7TxK
— Jordi Carro Sannicolas (@CarroJordi) October 13, 2020
Ocubre.... pic.twitter.com/jLMhtDk826
— Lord_Dreed (@Moravecman) October 13, 2020
