"¿Ocubre? Eso pasa por no venir a los ensayos": cachondeo en Twitter por el cartel de Vox en un acto en Sevilla

El secretario general de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, participa en Sevilla en un acto. EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal
El acto del partido ultraderechista Vox por el 12 de octubre en Sevilla se ha convertido en la comidilla de Twitter. La gran protagonista fue la pancarta con la bandera de España donde se podía leer: "12 de ocubre. Por España, con el rey".

Y no, no es photoshop. El error eclipsó el evento, donde participó el secretario general de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, para dar lugar a mofas y memes en la red social.

Entre los que se han hecho eco de la garrafal errata, se encuentra el portavoz de Unidas Podemos en el Congreso, Pablo Echenique, quien ha escrito en Twitter: "12 de Ocubre, gobieno comunita, viva Fanco"

