Twitter El metameme: cuando un meme está tan bien hecho que parece real y provoca otros memes

Cuando un meme está tan bien hecho que muchos se lo creen. Es lo que ha pasado con un fotomontaje humorístico del alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, caracterizado con un traje de primera comunión por la gracia de Photoshop. Unas dudas que se disipan al ver quién es el autor: el tuitero Gazpacho (@gazpachoblog), un habitual en Tremending gracias a los memes absolutamente geniales que salen de su cabeza todas las semanas.

Efectivamente la foto no es real. La original fue compartida por el propio Almeida en su cuenta de Twitter. Corresponde a una misa funeral en la catedral de La Almudena en memoria de los médicos víctimas de la covid (el mismo día, por cierto, en que muchos abarrotaban las calles comerciales del centro de la capital).

Un caso en el que un meme es tan bueno que incluso han aparecido memes del meme. Lo que podríamos llamar el metameme. Estos son algunos:
