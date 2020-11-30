Cuando un meme está tan bien hecho que muchos se lo creen. Es lo que ha pasado con un fotomontaje humorístico del alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, caracterizado con un traje de primera comunión por la gracia de Photoshop. Unas dudas que se disipan al ver quién es el autor: el tuitero Gazpacho (@gazpachoblog), un habitual en Tremending gracias a los memes absolutamente geniales que salen de su cabeza todas las semanas.
En la comunión de Pelayín. pic.twitter.com/At9MH5jKwX
— gazpacho (@gazpachoblog) November 29, 2020
Efectivamente la foto no es real. La original fue compartida por el propio Almeida en su cuenta de Twitter. Corresponde a una misa funeral en la catedral de La Almudena en memoria de los médicos víctimas de la covid (el mismo día, por cierto, en que muchos abarrotaban las calles comerciales del centro de la capital).
Funeral en memoria de los médicos víctimas del Covid.
Porque dieron su vida en la lucha sin cuartel por salvar las vidas de los demás.
Descansen en paz. pic.twitter.com/Z3MkF030vK
— José Luis Martínez-Almeida (@AlmeidaPP_) November 28, 2020
Vale, por fin he llegado a la foto original de Atásquez cuadrándose ante un par de obispos y no, no lleva traje de marinerito. Hacen tantas memeces y se disfrazan tan a menudo para conseguir fotos que tengan recorrido viral que, de verdad, no sabía si era fake o no.
— Mauro Entrialgo (@Tyrexito) November 30, 2020
Hostia, perdona que pensé que no era meme y que solo le habías añadido texto a la foto y había hecho un tuit con él ????♂️. Eso te pasa por no ser un chapuzas gráfico como yo.
— Aquel Coche (@Aquel_Coche) November 29, 2020
Y el #memazo es de @gazpachoblog y sí, a mí también me la ha metido doblada...https://t.co/uvFmFNMqR6
— ???? Bob Estropajo ???? (@BobEstropajo) November 29, 2020
Es muy fácil hacer un buen chiste con esta imagen, pero lo que tiene mérito y es maravilloso es lo que ha conseguido @gazpachoblog, que parezca real. pic.twitter.com/OjL3R76oRB
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) November 29, 2020
Dani, dime que es un chopeo. Por tu madre, tío.
— empeltada (@empeltada) November 29, 2020
jajaj es chopeo, siento decepcionaros.
— gazpacho (@gazpachoblog) November 29, 2020
Como será la cosa, que podría ser factible jajja
— gazpacho (@gazpachoblog) November 29, 2020
Un caso en el que un meme es tan bueno que incluso han aparecido memes del meme. Lo que podríamos llamar el metameme. Estos son algunos:
— RCA (@ramoncid007) November 29, 2020
— Profeta Baruc (@Profeta_Baruc) November 30, 2020
— Sheila Ljungberg ???????? (@SheilaLjungber) November 29, 2020
— Uy, Juan Pablo, qué bien toca este niño.
— Como lo toque todo igual... Jejeje
— Calla, bribón jejeje pic.twitter.com/lWhATlU5Y2
— Sr Chinaski (@SrChinaski1) November 29, 2020
— El_TylerDurden ???????? (@El_TylerDurden) November 29, 2020
—¿Y por qué quieres hacer la Comunión, pequeñín?
—Pa ver si me cae la Play 5. pic.twitter.com/bNWU7jR2dT
— Dani Bordas (@DaniBordas) November 29, 2020
"¡Virgen Santísima! ¡Qué grande está el niño!" pic.twitter.com/TyyoqvHNqT
— ???? Bob Estropajo ???? (@BobEstropajo) November 29, 2020
— ????Sallyumquin???????? (@MMadreselva) November 30, 2020
