Cuando un meme está tan bien hecho que muchos se lo creen. Es lo que ha pasado con un fotomontaje humorístico del alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, caracterizado con un traje de primera comunión por la gracia de Photoshop. Unas dudas que se disipan al ver quién es el autor: el tuitero Gazpacho (@gazpachoblog), un habitual en Tremending gracias a los memes absolutamente geniales que salen de su cabeza todas las semanas.

Efectivamente la foto no es real. La original fue compartida por el propio Almeida en su cuenta de Twitter. Corresponde a una misa funeral en la catedral de La Almudena en memoria de los médicos víctimas de la covid (el mismo día, por cierto, en que muchos abarrotaban las calles comerciales del centro de la capital).

Vale, por fin he llegado a la foto original de Atásquez cuadrándose ante un par de obispos y no, no lleva traje de marinerito. Hacen tantas memeces y se disfrazan tan a menudo para conseguir fotos que tengan recorrido viral que, de verdad, no sabía si era fake o no.

— Mauro Entrialgo (@Tyrexito) November 30, 2020