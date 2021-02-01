Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter Los memes más delirantes con una foto de Casado, Almeida, Fernández y Albiol en Badalona

Por

Albiol, Casado, Fernández y Almeida, los cuatro protagonistas de una curiosa foto con una composición hipnótica. Los personajes de la imagen, el alcalde de Badalona, el presidente del PP, el candidato a las elecciones del 14F y el alcalde de Madrid, mirando en la misma dirección, en orden de altura, forman un cuadro que podría haber sido compuesto por un gran maestro de la pintura clásica. El brazo de Albiol (que mide más de dos metros de altura), colocado siguiendo la misma perspectiva, ya es la guinda.

Se trata de una instantánea tomada por el fotoperiodista Quique Garcia de la agencia EFE, este domingo en Badalona, donde los cuatro conservadores iban a participar en un acto de campaña.

Relacionada: Los tuiteros tunean los carteles de la campaña de Ciudadanos en Catalunya y el resultado es para tirarse por el suelo

Al ver tal imagen, los tuiteros habituales de los memes no se han podido resistir a hacer de las suyas, y el resultado es, como siempre, para partirse de risa:
En este artículo