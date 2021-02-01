Albiol, Casado, Fernández y Almeida, los cuatro protagonistas de una curiosa foto con una composición hipnótica. Los personajes de la imagen, el alcalde de Badalona, el presidente del PP, el candidato a las elecciones del 14F y el alcalde de Madrid, mirando en la misma dirección, en orden de altura, forman un cuadro que podría haber sido compuesto por un gran maestro de la pintura clásica. El brazo de Albiol (que mide más de dos metros de altura), colocado siguiendo la misma perspectiva, ya es la guinda.
Se trata de una instantánea tomada por el fotoperiodista Quique Garcia de la agencia EFE, este domingo en Badalona, donde los cuatro conservadores iban a participar en un acto de campaña.
Al ver tal imagen, los tuiteros habituales de los memes no se han podido resistir a hacer de las suyas, y el resultado es, como siempre, para partirse de risa:
???? pic.twitter.com/pHLubQE89f
— NoAbrasPaz (@noabraspaz) January 31, 2021
— El_TylerDurden ???????? (@El_TylerDurden) February 1, 2021
— El_TylerDurden ???????? (@El_TylerDurden) February 1, 2021
— The Raven (@the_raven77) January 31, 2021
— Dios de la Panceta ???? (@PancetaDios) January 31, 2021
— Hasta el moño (@BunHasta) January 31, 2021
— Me llaman Jimmy (@TirodeGraciah) January 31, 2021
— Madsen (@VictorEleDe) January 31, 2021
- Mirad como se juega al yoyó, paletos pic.twitter.com/naLxPGUfvR
— ????????????????????????ꪜꪖꪶ꠸ꪖꪀ???????????????????????? (@J_Valian50) January 31, 2021
— Madsen (@VictorEleDe) January 31, 2021
— Madsen (@VictorEleDe) January 31, 2021
— Madsen (@VictorEleDe) January 31, 2021
— ????????????????????????ꪜꪖꪶ꠸ꪖꪀ???????????????????????? (@J_Valian50) January 31, 2021
???????????? ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/YUZc1NBqXb
— Alfil Chess ♟???????? (@JoseluCruz65) January 31, 2021
— Paquete Crujiente (@pachekman) January 31, 2021
— Superlópez ???? (@Superlopezxxl) January 31, 2021
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) January 31, 2021
- mira Simba todo lo que toca la luz es nuestro reino pic.twitter.com/5annxSGhIh
— ????Bat-uitero???? (@Bat_uitero) February 1, 2021
— BAINK - El Regreso (@SuperbainK_2) January 31, 2021
¿Vaya, vaya, qué mascarilla lleva el oligofrénico de García Albiol, creador de "Limpiando Badalona? https://t.co/hSGWCGRPX6 pic.twitter.com/yJyMhK4aLq
— ???????????????????????? (@Arezno) January 31, 2021
— Dios de la Panceta ???? (@PancetaDios) January 31, 2021
Same energy pic.twitter.com/oGeeqx2V72
— Mr.Wanchope (@WanchopeMr) February 1, 2021
- Aquella churri es la que me prestó el tanga con el que me hice la mascarilla. pic.twitter.com/5Wnn5SQL5k
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) January 31, 2021
