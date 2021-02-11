Diario Público
Libertad de expresión El sublime vídeo de 'El Mundo Today' sobre la condena a Hasél y la reforma que propone el Gobierno

Lo han vuelto a hacer. El medio satírico El Mundo Today ha publicado este miércoles un vídeo sublime en el que saca a relucir las contradicciones entre el caso Hasél y la iniciativa del Gobierno sobre crear una ley que ampare la libertad de expresión para artistas e intelectuales. "Así el público, los jueces y la Policía podrán identificar qué pertenece a un contexto artístico y qué a la vida normal. Esto está muy bien porque hoy en día vas a un museo y es muy difícil distinguir una obra de arte de otras cosas", señala con ironía el redactor Kike García.

Tras apuntar que existen casos probados de abuso policial, como señaló el rapero en uno de sus tuits, y señalar a la Casa Real, bajo numerosas indicaciones de que el mensaje se trata de un "producto artístico", García abre un nuevo melón: el de abolir el delito de las injurias a la Corona, como propone Unidas Podemos. "Es absolutamente inviable, tú lo despenalizas y no haríamos otra cosa, ni trabajaríamos, todo el mundo iría diciéndole al rey 'eeeehhhhh cabróooooon, la pastaaa, ladrones' todo el rato, 24/7".

Al final del vídeo, recuerda: "Esto se ha dicho ahora porque están en campaña electoral, luego no harán nada", zanja. El vídeo ha sido muy aplaudido en las redes sociales:
