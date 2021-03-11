Monumental lío político autonómico en las últimas horas, especialmente en Madrid. Tras el anuncio de la moción de censura de PSOE y Ciudadanos en Murcia, Ayuso decidió este miércoles convocar elecciones. Mientras se dirime si prevalece su convocatoria o las mociones presentadas, Ayuso ya se ha puesto en modo campaña (aunque nunca ha dejado de estarlo, la verdad).
En su comparecencia, Ayuso cargó contra PSOE y Ciudadanos y volvió con su perorata del adoctrinamiento, la hostelería, los impuestos y toda la campaña que lleva protagonizando los últimos meses. Y también dejó una frase populista y simplona como pocas: "Ahora serán los madrileños los que decidan entre el socialismo o la libertad".
Este es el tuit con el que luego insistió en esa idea:
SOCIALISMO O LIBERTAD.
4 de mayo.
— Isabel Díaz Ayuso (@IdiazAyuso) March 10, 2021
— Pasanospoco (@pasanospoco) March 10, 2021
Un tuit en mayúsculas, como Trump en las buenas ocasiones... Bueno ya se veía venir
— La Madre de Brian (@LaMadredeBrian) March 10, 2021
En las redes, muchos tuiteros se han tomado esa frase de la única forma en que se puede: de cachondeo. Estas son algunas de las reacciones:
CON CEBOLLA O SIN CEBOLLA
— Pasanospoco (@pasanospoco) March 10, 2021
SOCIALISMO O PIZZA CON PIÑA.
— Christian Martin (@ZgzMartin) March 10, 2021
Socialismo o tostada con jamón y tomate.
— Moe de Triana (@moedetriana) March 11, 2021
SOCIALISMO, SUSTO O MUERTE.
— Olalá de fua (@olaladefua) March 11, 2021
SOCIALISMO O TORTILLA DE PATATA CON CEBOLLA
— The Raven (@the_raven77) March 10, 2021
SOCIALISMO, LIBERTAD, LAGARTO O SPOCK
— crow (@crow_ley) March 10, 2021
Socialismo o LA CAJA MISTERIOSA
— empollon secreto (@empollonsecreto) March 10, 2021
SOCIALISMO O LEVANTARSE
— Concejala D Festejos (@Concejajala) March 11, 2021
¿Socialismo o libertad para disfrutar de un ático de Kike Sarasola?
— Numeritos ???? (@08181) March 10, 2021
SOCIALISMO o LIBERTAD o POLLITA DE TROYA!!!
— Ignatius Farray (@IgnatiusFarray) March 10, 2021
Socialismo / Libertad pic.twitter.com/wOq7MnWW4k
— Late Motiv en Movistar+ (@LateMotivCero) March 10, 2021
-SOCIALISMO O LIBERTAD
-Solo nos queda masibon, Isa. pic.twitter.com/KoS1Micq2Q
— Aro, aro ???????????? (@Somoslevedad) March 11, 2021
SOCIALISMO O MÁS BANDERAS. pic.twitter.com/Mc2JwBDLSi
— El_TylerDurden 2.0 (@EI_TylerDurden) March 10, 2021
CON CEBOLLA O SOCIALISMO. pic.twitter.com/5g6MK6zw9r
— Bbxtrix (@bbxtrix2) March 10, 2021
SOCIALISMO, LIBERTAD, JAMÓN O VIERNES.
— Kikolo (@kikolo777) March 10, 2021
Socialismo o libertinaje pic.twitter.com/OOj3kgnKIt
— ????Bat-uitero???? (@Bat_uitero) March 11, 2021
SOCIALISMO O ARROZ CON COSAS
— Anacleto Panceto ????️???? (@Xuxipc) March 10, 2021
SOCIALISMO O TERRACITAS
— Xabibenputa (@Xabibenputa) March 10, 2021
—No hay sosialismo ninia solo libertá. pic.twitter.com/VlmSZVJeXD
— George Kaplan (@GeorgeKplan) March 11, 2021
SOCIALISMO O TERELU. pic.twitter.com/1XJzQ8eG8g
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) March 10, 2021
SOCIALISMO O LIBERTAD, ¿DE QUIÉN ES, DE AYUSO O DE TRUMP, EH? LISTILLA. pic.twitter.com/M0NQHMOOk6
— ???????????????????????? (@Arezno) March 11, 2021
Socialismo o libertad, parece el título del nuevo disco de Estirpe imperial.
— ???????????????????????? (@Arezno) March 11, 2021
"No es socialismo o libertad." Servicios públicos o pizza. pic.twitter.com/AeOGOKAuXx
— Ana Gorría (@anagorria) March 10, 2021
