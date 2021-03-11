Diario Público
Madrid "Socialismo o tortilla de patata con cebolla": chanzas en Twitter con una frase de Ayuso

Monumental lío político autonómico en las últimas horas, especialmente en Madrid. Tras el anuncio de la moción de censura de PSOE y Ciudadanos en Murcia, Ayuso decidió este miércoles convocar elecciones. Mientras se dirime si prevalece su convocatoria o las mociones presentadas, Ayuso ya se ha puesto en modo campaña (aunque nunca ha dejado de estarlo, la verdad).

En su comparecencia, Ayuso cargó contra PSOE y Ciudadanos y volvió con su perorata del adoctrinamiento, la hostelería, los impuestos y toda la campaña que lleva protagonizando los últimos meses. Y también dejó una frase populista y simplona como pocas: "Ahora serán los madrileños los que decidan entre el socialismo o la libertad".

Este es el tuit con el que luego insistió en esa idea:

Un tuit en mayúsculas, como Trump en las buenas ocasiones... Bueno ya se veía venir

En las redes, muchos tuiteros se han tomado esa frase de la única forma en que se puede: de cachondeo. Estas son algunas de las reacciones:
