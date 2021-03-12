Diario Público
Ayuso Ayuso, cazada por un micro abierto: “Entre Alfonso y tú me habéis roto la vida”

Después del "nos habéis jodido" de la ciudadana Begoña Villacís a Pablo Casado, otro indiscreto micrófono ha cazado a Isabel Díaz Ayuso con su "me habéis roto la vida".

El Día de micros abiertos se celebró ayer en Madrid durante el homenaje a las víctimas del 11-M.

La vicealcaldesa de Madrid le echó en cara al líder del PP que Ayuso convocase elecciones en la Comunidad: "Como gobiernen PSOE y Podemos, nos habéis jodido, de verdad os lo digo".

La presidenta de la región se quejó por no poder desplazarse a ver a su familia a causa de las medidas para atajar el coronavirus.

Pablo Casado le pregunta si es de Ávila y ella, en presencia de los presidentes autonómicos de Castilla y León y de Castilla-La Mancha, les espeta: "Entre Alfonso y tú me habéis roto la vida. Es que mi pueblo está en Ávila y mi familia en Toledo".

El vídeo en el que se escuchan sus palabras ha sido difundido por el HuffPost:

Alfonso es Alfonso Fernandez Mañueco, dirigente popular y presidente castellanoleonés. es Emiliano García-Page, líder socialista y presidente castellano-manchego. Ayuso es una señora que no podrá viajar en Semana Santa, como el común de los mortales.

Mañueco, pese a ser del PP, ha acatado las restricciones de movilidad acordadas por el Ministerio de Sanidad y las comunidades autónomas durante la reunión del Consejo Interterritorial de Salud.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso, evidentemente, sigue ejerciendo de ariete de la oposición agresiva al Gobierno y ha criticado el cierre de las regiones porque perjudican a la economía.

Ejem...

Ahora sabemos que también le fastidia por no poder visitar a su familia, como a tantos millones de españoles que, en cambio, se resignan porque entienden que el motivo es evitar los contagios y las muertes por la covid-19.

Su [falta de] sentido de Estado [de las Autonomías] ha suscitado críticas y vaciles en Twitter por su apego a la famiglia

 
