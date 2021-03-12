Después del "nos habéis jodido" de la ciudadana Begoña Villacís a Pablo Casado, otro indiscreto micrófono ha cazado a Isabel Díaz Ayuso con su "me habéis roto la vida".
El Día de micros abiertos se celebró ayer en Madrid durante el homenaje a las víctimas del 11-M.
La vicealcaldesa de Madrid le echó en cara al líder del PP que Ayuso convocase elecciones en la Comunidad: "Como gobiernen PSOE y Podemos, nos habéis jodido, de verdad os lo digo".
La presidenta de la región se quejó por no poder desplazarse a ver a su familia a causa de las medidas para atajar el coronavirus.
Pablo Casado le pregunta si es de Ávila y ella, en presencia de los presidentes autonómicos de Castilla y León y de Castilla-La Mancha, les espeta: "Entre Alfonso y tú me habéis roto la vida. Es que mi pueblo está en Ávila y mi familia en Toledo".
El vídeo en el que se escuchan sus palabras ha sido difundido por el HuffPost:
Ayuso: "Entre Alfonso y tu me habéis roto la vida [...] Es que mi pueblo esta en Ávila y mi familia en Toledo" pic.twitter.com/F8owkirqqO
— El HuffPost (@ElHuffPost) March 11, 2021
Alfonso es Alfonso Fernandez Mañueco, dirigente popular y presidente castellanoleonés. Tú es Emiliano García-Page, líder socialista y presidente castellano-manchego. Ayuso es una señora que no podrá viajar en Semana Santa, como el común de los mortales.
Mañueco, pese a ser del PP, ha acatado las restricciones de movilidad acordadas por el Ministerio de Sanidad y las comunidades autónomas durante la reunión del Consejo Interterritorial de Salud.
Isabel Díaz Ayuso, evidentemente, sigue ejerciendo de ariete de la oposición agresiva al Gobierno y ha criticado el cierre de las regiones porque perjudican a la economía.
Ejem...
Ahora sabemos que también le fastidia por no poder visitar a su familia, como a tantos millones de españoles que, en cambio, se resignan porque entienden que el motivo es evitar los contagios y las muertes por la covid-19.
Su [falta de] sentido de Estado [de las Autonomías] ha suscitado críticas y vaciles en Twitter por su apego a la famiglia…
A ver si todo el lío con los cierres o no de Madrid era que se le jodía el puente a la Ayuso...hay madre ???????? https://t.co/KqcWoiO7Kp
— Sergio. (@sergio20lorenzo) March 11, 2021
Osea q no cierra Madrid ni quiere que cierren el resto para poder ir ella a ver a su familia. Motivaciones nada egoístas ni caprichosas, mirando por el bien de la ciudadania.
— Ta (@Maravm_) March 11, 2021
Un detalle que no podemos ignorar sobre Ayuso es que a los liberales les importan en primer lugar ellos, en segundo lugar ellos y en tercer lugar sus amigos https://t.co/GSEQqU66qp
— No me llamo Carlos (@alitecarlito) March 11, 2021
Ciudadanos sin ver a la familia hace más de un año y Ayuso preocupada por lo suyo.
— Doriatc (@Dariotc4) March 11, 2021
Mañueco, resiste. Build the wall en Guadarrama. https://t.co/OtKLS9oEVQ
— adrodan (@adrodamn) March 11, 2021
