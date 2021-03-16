El vicepresidente de la Junta de Castilla y León, Francisco Igea, hizo unas declaraciones hace tres semanas que ahora se le han vuelto en contra. "Daría por buena dejar la vicepresidencia de este Gobierno si el vicepresidente de la nación saliera a la misma vez", señaló en una rueda de prensa.
Sin embargo, el representante de Ciudadanos en esa comunidad todavía sigue calentando el sillón de su vicepresidencia a pesar de la salida de Pablo Iglesias del Gobierno para presentar una candidatura a las elecciones de la Comunidad de Madrid para hacer frente a Isabel Díaz Ayuso.
Algunos representantes de la oposición en la región ya le han recordado sus palabras y esperan su dimisión, como Esther Peña, diputada del PSOE. El alcalde de Valladolid, Oscar Puente, por su parte, ha recordado sus explicaciones con sorpresa y considera que son "cómicas".
A que hora ha convocado Igea para anunciar su dimisión?
Porque palabra tiene, no? @FranciscoIgea #decencia #tudanca pic.twitter.com/YExHe1iG5j
— Esther Peña Camarero (@estherpcamarero) March 15, 2021
Ay Madre! pic.twitter.com/LHcFPRRBgX
— Oscar Puente (@oscar_puente_) March 15, 2021
Lo que se destaca no es el incumplimiento de la promesa, que está más que claro que no se va a cumplir. Se destaca la locuacidad incontenible del Vicedetodo, que le lleva a estas y otras situaciones que ya, directamente, son cómicas.
— Oscar Puente (@oscar_puente_) March 16, 2021
Y, por supuesto, los usuarios de Twitter han hablado y defienden que la palabra de Igea no vale nada. Le han recordado, además, que no es la primera vez que se marca un "donde dije 'digo' digo 'Diego'" de manual.
¿Saldrá también el 20 de abril?
Ah, no, que no tiene validez su palabra dada.
— Víctor Amor ????️???? (@_VictorAmor) March 15, 2021
Por la boca muere el pez
— PAH Burgos (@PAH_Burgos) March 15, 2021
todo lo cumple... pic.twitter.com/t9IlV521kI
— Tito Mon (@titomontitomon) March 15, 2021
Vamos @FranciscoIgea vaya haciendo las maletas,eso le pasa por" bocas" hasta le aplaudiremos ????????????????????
— LCA (@Lucia_AMP) March 15, 2021
???? ahora mismo esta buscando la excusa para no hacerlo ????
— ❤️???? (@aburrida11) March 15, 2021
Pues ya está tardando. Eso sí que sería un gran favor a Castilla y León.
— Pablo Redondo (@Maestropoeta3) March 15, 2021
Espera sentao....
— Noelia Merino ????????????️????️????️???? (@Nomemi16) March 15, 2021
???????????????????????? recogiendo cable en 3,2...
— Jabata (@Jabata) March 15, 2021
