Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter Las palabras de Francisco Igea sobre Pablo Iglesias que se le vuelven en contra: "Dejaría la vicepresidencia si él dejara la suya"

Francisco Igea. — EUROPA PRESS
Francisco Igea. — EUROPA PRESS
Por

El vicepresidente de la Junta de Castilla y León, Francisco Igea, hizo unas declaraciones hace tres semanas que ahora se le han vuelto en contra. "Daría por buena dejar la vicepresidencia de este Gobierno si el vicepresidente de la nación saliera a la misma vez", señaló en una rueda de prensa.

Sin embargo, el representante de Ciudadanos en esa comunidad todavía sigue calentando el sillón de su vicepresidencia a pesar de la salida de Pablo Iglesias del Gobierno para presentar una candidatura a las elecciones de la Comunidad de Madrid para hacer frente a Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

Algunos representantes de la oposición en la región ya le han recordado sus palabras y esperan su dimisión, como Esther Peña, diputada del PSOE. El alcalde de Valladolid, Oscar Puente, por su parte, ha recordado sus explicaciones con sorpresa y considera que son "cómicas".

Y, por supuesto, los usuarios de Twitter han hablado y defienden que la palabra de Igea no vale nada. Le han recordado, además, que no es la primera vez que se marca un "donde dije 'digo' digo 'Diego'" de manual.
En este artículo