Bandera LGTBI en Génova "Qué vergüenza": estupefacción por la presencia de la bandera LGTBI en la celebración del PP en Génova

La jornada electoral del 4M ha dejado muchas imágenes. Entre ellas, la fiesta que el PP montó en Génova para celebrar la victoria de Isabel Díaz Ayuso —que se hizo con 65 escaños—. Contó con DJ y aglomeraciones en plena cuarta ola de la pandemia.

Sin embargo, la atención de los tuiteros se centró en la bandera LGTBI que ondeaba entre los seguidores del PP que acudieron a la fiesta. "La ignorancia nunca dejará de sorprenderme", afirmó un tuitero.

La red social se llenó de críticas, ya que el partido conservador se opuso al matrimonio igualitario en 2005. "Veo una bandera del Orgullo en Génova y me pregunto qué medida en favor del colectivo LGTBI en concreto ha propuesto o aprobado ese partido", afirmaba otro usuario.
