Fin del Estado de AlarmaEl tuit viral de Hugo Silva sobre las aglomeraciones tras el fin del estado de alarma
Tras el fin del Estado de Alarma, que dejó de estar en vigor a partir del 9 de mayo, se produjeron aglomeraciones en las calles y plazas de personas que decidieron celebrar el fin de la norma como si se tratara de una fiesta de fin de año y, sobre todo, como si la pandemia de la covid-19 ya no existiera.
Muchas de las imágenes que ha dejado este fin de semana muestran a personas sin mascarilla, sin respetar el distanciamiento social y saltándose otras medidas y recomendaciones sanitarias. Se produjeron botellones en las calles, algo que ya estaba prohibido antes de la crisis sanitaria.
Las redes sociales se llenaron de comentarios negativos ante la actitud de unos pocos basada en la falta de empatía hacia las víctimas y hacia aquellos profesionales que han estado en primera línea para frenar la propagación del virus. Una de las reacciones que más se ha extendido ha sido la del actor y protagonista de Los hombres de paco, Hugo Silva.
El tuit simplemente muestra una captura de pantalla de un hashtag que fue tendencia en Twitter en el momento en el que se conocían las imágenes de las fiestas en las calles: "Subnormales". La publicación tiene más de 10 mil retuits y más de 42 mil likes.
— Hugo Silva (@rastacai) May 8, 2021
Mira que he visto pelis de zombis y en ninguna ni un solo guionista supo anticipar hordas de gente saliendo voluntariamente a dejarse morder.
— Elena de Shalott (@ElenaRuizJimnez) May 9, 2021
El Comisario Castro no estaba muy equivocado; anormales de carrito.
— Vege-One (@Jescalante001) May 9, 2021
Añado pic.twitter.com/dTedKjPg4Z
— M a r i n a ???? (@marietha_n) May 9, 2021
Sí, Hugo sí Y lo peor esos subnormales subiendo pic.twitter.com/IaeL6Bm9YG
— Mariona ???? (@RosaMariaN9) May 9, 2021
Y mira que no me gusta la palabra. Pero a quienes habitualmente se les llama(ba) son mucho más inteligentes que los mamelucos/as que han salido a la calle a festejar anoche.
— Raquel López Merchán (@Chachelmerchan) May 9, 2021
Totalmente de acuerdo,no se puede ser más irresponsable es que no aprenderemos nunca #FinDelEstadoDeAlarma
— Rosa (@RosaPozoMoreno1) May 9, 2021
Molaría más inaugurar una nueva categoría: sugnormales, con g:
Retrasados en el plano ético y social.
— Jose Aurelio Martín (@ubalditoarges) May 9, 2021
