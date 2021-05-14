Bombardeo palestina"Es el tuit más cruel y maligno que he leído en mi vida": Toni Cantó sobrepasa todos los límites al apoyar a Israel tras el bombardeo de Palestina
Son 119 palestinos muertos. Entre ellos, 31 niños. Son 830 heridos. 50 rondas de bombardeos por tierra y aire en 40 minutos. Israel ha atacado a Palestina con una fiereza no vista en mucho tiempo.
Pero Toni Cantó, ex de Ciudadanos y hasta última hora, en la lista electoral de Ayuso para las elecciones de Madrid, ha publicado un tuit este mismo viernes en apoyo a Israel.
¡Ánimo, Israel! https://t.co/XqnnjNIKnu
— Toni Cantó (@Tonicanto1) May 14, 2021
José Ramón Bauzá, eurodiputado del partido naranja, también mostró su apoyo a la nación sionista.
Shalom. pic.twitter.com/o5LtvofBWC
— José Ramón Bauzá ???????? (@JRBauza) May 12, 2021
Tras uno de los ataques más duros que ha sufrido recientemente el pueblo palestino, Twitter no ha perdonado la falta de tacto de Cantó, al cual han reprochado su actitud.
Lo de pactar con partidos de extrema derecha llenos de nazis negadores del Holocausto cómo lo llevas mercenario?
— NEGA ???? (@Nega_Maiz) May 14, 2021
Ánimo, Toni. Estás en el lado bueno de la Historia. pic.twitter.com/5wvqL6paxC
— QuítatePaAllá (@QuitatePaAlla) May 14, 2021
Creo que es el tuit más cruel, despreciable y maligno que he leído en mi vida, y he leído muchas salvajadas.
— Beatriz Rico (@bearicoactriz) May 14, 2021
Asesinato se le llama. Alma negra.
— Selma B. (@sela16) May 14, 2021
¿A qué animas exactamente Toni? ¿A continuar el genocidio palestino? pic.twitter.com/y8oZ7vhkQd
— Daniel Blanco Varo (@DBlancoVaro) May 14, 2021
