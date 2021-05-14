Bombardeo palestina"Es el tuit más cruel y maligno que he leído en mi vida": Toni Cantó sobrepasa todos los límites al apoyar a Israel tras el bombardeo de Palestina

Son 119 palestinos muertos. Entre ellos, 31 niños. Son 830 heridos. 50 rondas de bombardeos por tierra y aire en 40 minutos. Israel ha atacado a Palestina con una fiereza no vista en mucho tiempo.

Pero Toni Cantó, ex de Ciudadanos y hasta última hora, en la lista electoral de Ayuso para las elecciones de Madrid, ha publicado un tuit este mismo viernes en apoyo a Israel.

José Ramón Bauzá, eurodiputado del partido naranja, también mostró su apoyo a la nación sionista.

Tras uno de los ataques más duros que ha sufrido recientemente el pueblo palestino, Twitter no ha perdonado la falta de tacto de Cantó, al cual han reprochado su actitud.

