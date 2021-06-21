Vox"¿Y si te deportamos a Marruecos?": la respuesta del portavoz de Vox en Ceuta a la diputada Fatima Hamed

Vox suma otro ejemplo más de racismo. Como ya hizo hace tres meses el partido amenazando con deportar a Serigne Mabaye –exportavoz del Sindicato de manteros y ahora diputado de Unidas Podemos en la Asamblea de Madrid–, el portavoz de Ceuta ha respondido a la diputada Fatima Hamed en Twitter de la misma manera:"¿Y si te deportamos a Marruecos?".

Lo ha hecho después de que la portavoz del Movimiento por la Dignidad y la Ciudadanía de Ceuta (MDyC) lanzara esta pregunta por la misma red social: "¿Y si declaramos persona non grata a Satiago Abascal?". Una propuesta que ya presentó hace un mes a raíz de la visita del líder ultraderechista a Ceuta por "sembrar el odio y atacar a la convivencia de todos los ceutíes".

La respuesta racista del portavoz ultraderechista Carlos Verdejo, que ya ha protagonizado antes otras salidas de tono con todo tipo de comentarios xenófobos incluidos, ha llevado a sus seguidores a continuar en la misma línea de ataque:

No es la primera vez que se tiene que suspender el Pleno de la Asamblea de Ceuta por comentarios racistas por parte del diputado de Vox hacia Fátima Hamed. En mayo, los medios se hicieron eco de una monumental bronca por las provocaciones del portavoz ultraderechista, Carlos Verdejo, a otros representantes debido a la crisis migratoria.

