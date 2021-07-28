Pablo CasadoBaldoví habla "en palentino" para que Casado le "pueda entender" y le explica lo del idioma catalán en Balears

El diputado de Compromís en el Congreso, Joan Baldoví.- A. PÉREZ MECA (EUROPA PRESS)

"Ahora me voy a cambiar de lengua, en lugar de hablar en castellano voy a hablar en palentino para que el señor Pablo Casado me pueda entender perfectamente". Es el hilarante comienzo de Joan Baldoví durante una comparecencia de prensa, en la que habló sobre Casado y lo que dijo el pasado fin de semana sobre el idioma catalán y las Illes Balears.

El líder del PP afirmó en Palma: "No habláis catalán, habláis mallorquín, habláis menorquín, habláis ibicenco, habláis formenterés y esta cultura no es apéndice de nadie, no sois països catalans, sois las grandes islas baleares admiradas en todo el mundo". Sus palabras han generado una oleada de reacciones recordándole lo que dicen la Real Academia o el propio Estatut d’Autonomia de las Balears.

En el caso de Baldoví, decidió tirar por el humor y dirigirse en ‘palentino’ al líder del PP, que es de esa ciudad. El resto del discurso del diputado de Compromís, también para no perdérselo:

