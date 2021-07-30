Twitter"Cospedal y Rajoy se salvan en la Kitchen porque no cogieron en brazos al hijo de Irene Montero"
Este jueves supimos que el juez va a procesar al exministro de Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz y a la cúpula policial del ministerio durante el periodo 2011-2015 por la Kitchen, peeeeero…. el magistrado mantiene al margen de la investigación a Mariano Rajoy y a María Dolores de Cospedal.
Se ve que el juez ha concluido que Cospedal quedaba con Villarejo en diferido y en forma de simulación.
— Rubén Sánchez (@RubenSanchezTW) July 29, 2021
¿Cómo? ¿Que vosotros también recordáis los audios de Cospedal con Villarejo? Nada, imaginaciones vuestras. ¿Que también os suena que Villarejo aseguró en el juicio haber intercambiado mensajes con el expresidente del Gobierno para tratar avances sobre la operación Kitchen? Nada, nada. Que se lo inventó.
—No veo indicios, señora Cospedal.
—Hombre, como que nos los cargamos todos.
—¡Venga, a la calle, a disfrutar de la vida!
— Dani Bordas (@DaniBordas) July 29, 2021
La última decisión de la Justicia en relación con la trama Kitchen, ha provocado decenas de reacciones críticas en las redes sociales. Estas son algunas de ellas:
— Doña Merkel ???????????????????????????????? (@GobernoAlem) July 29, 2021
Salvad al soldado PP pic.twitter.com/7KBksYcKSu
— Doña Merkel ???????????????????????????????? (@GobernoAlem) July 29, 2021
—Queda usted libre, señora de Cospedal.
—Gracias.
—Por cierto ¿ha visto usted a alguien abriendo mi cajón?
—¿Qué Rolex ni que Rolex?
— Pelícano manchú ????☠️ ???????? (@Mortimer_Fu) July 30, 2021
A Cospedal le archivan las causas por sus delitos porque también estaba enamorada de Urdangarín.
— Ni Dios ni Rey (@AbaloneOrtega) July 29, 2021
Cospedal y Rajoy se salvan en la Kitchen porque no cogieron en brazos al hijo de Irene Montero.
— Jaume Asens (@Jaumeasens) July 29, 2021
Ignorando las clarísimas evidencias, la Audiencia Nacional sentencia que Cospedal no rima con Soto del Real.
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) July 29, 2021
-El juez exculpa a Cospedal porque los chanchullos los llevaba su marido.
-Entonces al marido sí le ha condenado?
-No.
— Bender El Que Ofende (@BenderOfuscado) July 29, 2021
El juez de la Kitchen decide librar a Cospedal de la imputación porque no cogió hijos de ningún Ministro en brazos.
— Andrés Niporesas ???? ❤️???????? (@DesFErebrado) July 29, 2021
Dice el juez que el testimonio de Villarejo y los AUDIOS en los que se la escucha conspirar no son suficientes para imputar a Cospedal
A Podemos se le han abierto causas porque uno dice que alguien dijo que escuchó en alguna parte que otros comentaban no sé qué
Justicia y eso
— Protestona ۞ (@protestona1) July 29, 2021
Ahora que Cospedal ha sido exculpada de la destrucción de pruebas y espionaje con fondos públicos, la Justicia tiene más tiempo para centrarse en si la mujer que sostuvo en brazos a la hija de Iglesias y Montero le cantó la canción de la Vaca Lola.https://t.co/DimCTWw2pt
— gerardo tecé (@gerardotc) July 29, 2021
