Twitter"Cospedal y Rajoy se salvan en la Kitchen porque no cogieron en brazos al hijo de Irene Montero"

Por

Este jueves supimos que el juez va a procesar al exministro de Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz y a la cúpula policial del ministerio durante el periodo 2011-2015 por la Kitchen, peeeeero…. el magistrado mantiene al margen de la investigación a Mariano Rajoy y a María Dolores de Cospedal.

¿Cómo? ¿Que vosotros también recordáis los audios de Cospedal con Villarejo? Nada, imaginaciones vuestras. ¿Que también os suena que Villarejo aseguró en el juicio haber intercambiado mensajes con el expresidente del Gobierno para tratar avances sobre la operación Kitchen? Nada, nada. Que se lo inventó.

La última decisión de la Justicia en relación con la trama Kitchen, ha provocado decenas de reacciones críticas en las redes sociales. Estas son algunas de ellas:

