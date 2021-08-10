Las andanzas del niño Julen, firme candidato a personaje del verano en Twitter

Una familia en un camping. AFP

Por

Madres y padres de los campings de España, temblad. Hay un niño que se llama Julen y tiene la mala costumbre de hablar en vasco, el muy vasco. Su nombre ha sido inmortalizado por un diputado-tuitero de Vox en Catalunya (Antonio Gallego, ex del PP y ex de CiU), que se inventó una historia de un chaval euskaldun con ese extraño hábito de saber euskera, válgame Franco.

Gracias al ultradiputado, hoy Julen es un símbolo de las redes: no hay día en el que no recibamos testimonios escalofriantes desde diversos hospedajes veraniegos. Julen, Julen y más Julen.

