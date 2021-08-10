Las andanzas del niño Julen, firme candidato a personaje del verano en Twitter
Madres y padres de los campings de España, temblad. Hay un niño que se llama Julen y tiene la mala costumbre de hablar en vasco, el muy vasco. Su nombre ha sido inmortalizado por un diputado-tuitero de Vox en Catalunya (Antonio Gallego, ex del PP y ex de CiU), que se inventó una historia de un chaval euskaldun con ese extraño hábito de saber euskera, válgame Franco.
Mis hijos ya tienen su grupito de amigos en el camping. Se ha incorporado uno nuevo: Julen, un chavalín de Guipúzcoa, incapaz de jugar con los demás al no hablar ni una palabra de español. Ni una.
Es muy triste que el separatismo tóxico empobrezca así a tantos Julen.
— Antonio Gallego (@AntonioGalleg0) August 8, 2021
Que pena me da Julen, por coincidir con alguien como tú en el camping. Será un trauma que le perseguirá toda su vida. Eso si. Seguro que Julen es conocedor de varios idiomas, incluido el único que tú conoces.
— Joseba Azkarraga (@josebaazkarraga) August 9, 2021
En el camping, intentando comunicarse con Julen. pic.twitter.com/QAmB9wuBby
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) August 8, 2021
#Julen en el camping, cuando ve a los hijos de Antonio. pic.twitter.com/dsiZCeKSpF
— DORI ✊????️ (@CabreraDori) August 9, 2021
Gracias al ultradiputado, hoy Julen es un símbolo de las redes: no hay día en el que no recibamos testimonios escalofriantes desde diversos hospedajes veraniegos. Julen, Julen y más Julen.
#Julen lleva refuerzos al camping pic.twitter.com/5cl7akwB2g
— @ErreHarria #ANkerkeriariSTOP (@Erreharria1) August 10, 2021
Los niños del camping: "¿Quieres jugar con nosotros?"
Julen: pic.twitter.com/vUaZj8ZCEk
— Me llaman Jimmy (@TirodeGraciah) August 10, 2021
"¿Quieres hablar castellano, Julen? Aquí abajo todos hablamos castellano. Y cuando estés aquí abajo, con nosotros, tu también lo hablarás" pic.twitter.com/1AFnbTGDfT
— Anacleto Panceto ????️???? (@Xuxipc) August 10, 2021
Hola, Antonio, soy el padre de Julen. Verás, es mudo.
— Profeta Baruc (@Profeta_Baruc) August 8, 2021
¿Sabéis si Julen ya ha podido escapar del camping?
— Antonio Mautor (@AntonioMautor) August 9, 2021
