Twitter"Como chiste, buenísimo": los tuiteros comentan lo de los estudios de la princesa Leonor "que van a costear los reyes"
La princesa Leonor partió este lunes hacia su nueva vida: sus clases de bachillerato en el internado UWC Atlantic College, situado al sur de Gales (Reino Unido). La hija mayor del rey Felipe VI y Letizia estudiará los dos cursos previos a la universidad. Una formación que, como destacan algunos medios y agencias, "van a costear los reyes".
La princesa Leonor iniciará sus clases de bachillerato en el internado UWC Atlantic College, situado al sur de Gales (Reino Unido), donde va a estudiar los dos cursos previos a la universidad que van a costear los reyes.https://t.co/EQbONU0wwG
— EFE Noticias (@EFEnoticias) August 30, 2021
Hace unos meses se conoció el destino al que la princesa se trasladaría para continuar sus estudios. Entonces se aclaró que el coste de los mismos está cifrado en 67.000 libras esterlinas (76.500 euros) y que "será satisfecho en su integridad personalmente por los reyes con su asignación anual", según subrayó la Casa Real.
Relacionada: Los tuiteros analizan la marcha de la princesa Leonor a estudiar a Gales: "Otro ‘youtuber’ que se va del país"
Ahora que comienzan las clases se ha vuelto a recordar este extremo y muchos tuiteros han reaccionado entre críticas y humor. Estos son algunos ejemplos:
???? https://t.co/3ae2Nm4GVB pic.twitter.com/USdJTobD1L
— ???????????????????????? (@Arezno) August 30, 2021
Y los reyes costean eso currando en un bar de Zamora en el que friegan platos y sirven mesas, que lo sabe todo el mundo.
— Burbujilimo Metálico (@burbujilimo) August 30, 2021
"…que van a costear los reyes". ????????????????????????
Pues eso. Que nos mean y dicen que llueve. pic.twitter.com/QfJZ7AlF8v
— Juan Miguel Garrido (@Juanmi_News) August 30, 2021
'Que van a costear los reyes'. Nos las dejan rasas y al pie. pic.twitter.com/gSQmaRacuV
— El Jueves (@eljueves) August 30, 2021
Que van a costear los reyes. Muy bueno. ???????????? https://t.co/EXtNOGUpfw
— Tomás Casas????♻️ (@tomascasascm) August 30, 2021
Lo costean "los reyes". pic.twitter.com/R1BXi3KTOQ
— P3rr3c3 (@p3rr3c3) August 30, 2021
Como chiste, buenísimo. Que le van a costear los reyes… ????????????????????
— gaga85 (@raulinha_777) August 30, 2021
El abuelo. Que se lo pague el abuelo.
— R. E. M. (@REMolares) August 30, 2021
Todo el verano haciendo espetos en el chiringuito para poder pagar los estudios de su hija. https://t.co/BCD8y4o4lY
— ???????? El Poyo ???????? (@viclopdi) August 30, 2021
Los estudios de Leonor, *guiño*, lo vamos a costear la Familia Real, *guiño guiño* pic.twitter.com/9tnjrG6poC
— Yogulado (@Supertramp9713) August 30, 2021
Las clases sociales no existen:
El bachillerato de la princesa Leonor: 76.500 euros
El salario más habitual en España: 20.000 euros
España 2021 https://t.co/bXyZk9JpwV
— Jaume Mayor???? (@JaumeMayor) August 30, 2021
Eso de que "van a costear" significa que se van a poner a repartir pizzas los findes para pagar el cole a la niña? https://t.co/L5les2uPb4
— Jorge Couceiro Canalejo (@jorgecouceiro) August 30, 2021
Los reyes: https://t.co/DgLC0SBq5J pic.twitter.com/J97qx277mM
— Paolo Toccafondi (@alaisierra) August 30, 2021
Se ha tirado Felipe todo el verano pintado casas para poder costeárselo. https://t.co/D76tW5s0qq
— La R es secreto (@LaRessecreto) August 30, 2021
Que van a costear quiénes? ???? https://t.co/rvaF9hO4af
— Adrián (@nairdadrian7) August 30, 2021
Que las costean se refieren a ir con el yate por las costas ????
— Andrés (@Filodoro) August 30, 2021
