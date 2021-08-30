Twitter"Como chiste, buenísimo": los tuiteros comentan lo de los estudios de la princesa Leonor "que van a costear los reyes"

La princesa Leonor partió este lunes hacia su nueva vida: sus clases de bachillerato en el internado UWC Atlantic College, situado al sur de Gales (Reino Unido). La hija mayor del rey Felipe VI y Letizia estudiará los dos cursos previos a la universidad. Una formación que, como destacan algunos medios y agencias, "van a costear los reyes".

Hace unos meses se conoció el destino al que la princesa se trasladaría para continuar sus estudios. Entonces se aclaró que el coste de los mismos está cifrado en 67.000 libras esterlinas (76.500 euros) y que "será satisfecho en su integridad personalmente por los reyes con su asignación anual", según subrayó la Casa Real.

Ahora que comienzan las clases se ha vuelto a recordar este extremo y muchos tuiteros han reaccionado entre críticas y humor. Estos son algunos ejemplos:

