twitterCríticas a ‘Saber y Ganar’ por un error ortográfico: "Dolían los ojos y los oídos"
El famoso programa presentado por Jordi Hurtado, Saber y Ganar, ha recibido multitud de críticas en redes sociales por una palabra mal escrita que pudo verse en pantalla. Durante el concurso se preguntó a los participantes que dónde se encontraba la Playa de las Catedrales. Las cuatro opciones que dieron fueron: Ribadeo, Luarca, Llanes y Mugía. Fue precisamente en esta última palabra con la que hubo polémica, ya que el municipio coruñés se escribe Muxía y no Mugía.
Las redes se llenaron de críticas en muy poco tiempo y muchos usuarios han pedido que el programa rectifique.
@Sabery_Ganar Por dios Mugía no existe es Muxía, que raro en un programa como Saber y Ganar. rectificar por favor.
— Pablo Dosantos Santi (@PdsPablo) August 27, 2021
Pero, pero, pero…¿¡Mugía!? ¿En serio, Saber y ganar?@la2_tve https://t.co/y6Bh4uycZU pic.twitter.com/1Ppy0ZRAfP
— Camino VM (@caminovm) August 27, 2021
Mugía la vaca en saber y ganar. pic.twitter.com/ihi9K5474o
— Uxío (@_uxio) August 27, 2021
@la2_tve avisen a las guionistas de Saber y Ganar que no existe ningún pueblo llamado Mugía, sí que hay uno llamado Muxía… Lo de Mugía aquí lo consideramos "castrapo" pic.twitter.com/eN7bs1yNsf
— Eddie Vgo (@eddie_vgo) August 27, 2021
#SaberyGanar Perdona??? Mugia???en donde está Mugia? En serio, si decis Girona o Lleida por qué no decis MUXIA? Toponimo oficial, MUXIA. #respeto por favor
— Pablo Gómez Amado (@pablogomez07) August 27, 2021
Un programa cultural debe respetar a toponimia. Muxía, non Mugía #saberyganar
— Begoña Otero (@begoorientacion) August 27, 2021
#saberyganar…lo de Mugía de hoy…dolían los ojos y los oídos. Espero rectificación. ¿Quién fue el/ la list@?
— Dorothy-15 (@Dorothy6015) August 27, 2021
