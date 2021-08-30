twitterCríticas a ‘Saber y Ganar’ por un error ortográfico: "Dolían los ojos y los oídos"

Por

El famoso programa presentado por Jordi Hurtado, Saber y Ganar, ha recibido multitud de críticas en redes sociales por una palabra mal escrita que pudo verse en pantalla. Durante el concurso se preguntó a los participantes que dónde se encontraba la Playa de las Catedrales. Las cuatro opciones que dieron fueron: Ribadeo, Luarca, Llanes y Mugía. Fue precisamente en esta última palabra con la que hubo polémica, ya que el municipio coruñés se escribe Muxía y no Mugía.

Las redes se llenaron de críticas en muy poco tiempo y muchos usuarios han pedido que el programa rectifique.

