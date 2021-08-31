Twitter"¿Has echado los ‘tupper’?": el inicio de curso de la princesa Leonor, reinterpretado por los tuiteros
Leonor ya está en Gales. La princesa de Asturias viajó ayer al que será su hogar durante los dos próximos años y donde iniciará el primer curso de bachillerato en el UWC Atlantic College. Según se ha publicado, el coste de sus estudios será de 67.000 libras esterlinas (76.500 euros) que, como ha destacado la Casa Real, "será satisfecho en su integridad personalmente por los reyes con su asignación anual".
Este lunes, Felipe VI y Letizia, así como la infanta Sofía, acompañaron a Leonor hasta el aeropuerto de Madrid-Barajas para despedirla. Tras ver esas imágenes, la prensa ha hecho sus comentarios del momento y los tuiteros, por su parte, se han dedicado a lo suyo: la guasa.
¿Pagar? pic.twitter.com/FtxPIdmUZd
— Carl Winslow (@CarlWinslou) August 30, 2021
– NIÑA TE VAS A PORTA BIEN???
– DE VERDA QUE NO VOY A HASER NADA
– ENTONSE IGUA QUE YO pic.twitter.com/9CELd4wy6I
— MALACARA (@malacarasev) August 30, 2021
– ¿Has echado los tupper? pic.twitter.com/PnmgwLEs7F
— CELESSON (@chemapizca) August 30, 2021
—Y recuerda, no me llames mientras esté trabajando jajajaja. pic.twitter.com/nQ7xhTltOK
— Hannibal Lecter (@Doc_Hannibal) August 30, 2021
Empezando el bachillerato en Gales / Cuando lo termine pic.twitter.com/kOBbFAsXIx
— Me llaman Jimmy (@TirodeGraciah) August 30, 2021
—¿Otra vez, Leonor?
—Jo, papá… ¡No lo puedo evitar!
—Lo sé, hija mía, lo sé. pic.twitter.com/bzpaj53lML
— Sara Vegas Martín (@sara_vmartin) August 30, 2021
-Estudiar es importante, Leonor. Debes adquirir conocimientos que te sirvan para desempeñar bien tu trabajo.
-Papá, no cuela. pic.twitter.com/anRasOx2lj
— Bender El Que Ofende (@BenderOfuscado) August 30, 2021
Han ido a despedirla también. pic.twitter.com/hyIRGhKCYi
— Sospechoso Habitual©???? (@alemore75) August 30, 2021
La princesa Leonor llega a su nuevo colegio. pic.twitter.com/0tpsfqw9h8
— El Palentino radioactivo (@the_manfly) August 31, 2021
– Y EL ABUELO VA VENI A VERME???
– WENO TU DILE QUE HAY ELEFANTE pic.twitter.com/FttBDrgcSS
— MALACARA (@malacarasev) August 30, 2021
– …y se me ha ido la mayor a Gales.
– ¿Gales? ¿Es que hay más de uno? pic.twitter.com/T8OpOPXnzU
— CELESSON (@chemapizca) August 30, 2021
—¿En qué se parece Mbappé al abuelo?
—¿En qué, Leonor?
—¡EN QUE NO HAY FORMA DE QUE VENGA A MADRID!
—JAJAJAJAJCastigada a estudiar en Gales.
—Ha merecido la pena. pic.twitter.com/WwdnddsdAQ
— Dani Bordas (@DaniBordas) August 30, 2021
Felipe VI: se me va la niña a estudiar fuera. Tengo que apretarme el cinturón.
Españoles: pic.twitter.com/31LAU4fFaC
— CELESSON (@chemapizca) August 31, 2021
La Princesa Leonor no entiende por qué tiene que presentarse a unas elecciones para ser la delegada de clase en su nuevo colegio: https://t.co/9t50L4TLy4 pic.twitter.com/FR8sVmV8zL
— El Mundo Today (@elmundotoday) August 30, 2021
Todo listo para el inicio del curso en el nuevo colegio de la princesa Leonor. pic.twitter.com/kEL7YBFlLf
— El Palentino radioactivo (@the_manfly) August 31, 2021
Bueno, pues Leonor ya está en Hogwarts.
Ahora falta saber si pertenecerá a Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, Slytherin o Gryffindor. pic.twitter.com/yiQtKaYVgQ
— Lope de Vega 2.0 ????️ (@lopedevegac) August 31, 2021
