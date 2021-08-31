Twitter"¿Has echado los ‘tupper’?": el inicio de curso de la princesa Leonor, reinterpretado por los tuiteros

Leonor ya está en Gales. La princesa de Asturias viajó ayer al que será su hogar durante los dos próximos años y donde iniciará el primer curso de bachillerato en el UWC Atlantic College. Según se ha publicado, el coste de sus estudios será de 67.000 libras esterlinas (76.500 euros) que, como ha destacado la Casa Real, "será satisfecho en su integridad personalmente por los reyes con su asignación anual".

Este lunes, Felipe VI y Letizia, así como la infanta Sofía, acompañaron a Leonor hasta el aeropuerto de Madrid-Barajas para despedirla. Tras ver esas imágenes, la prensa ha hecho sus comentarios del momento y los tuiteros, por su parte, se han dedicado a lo suyo: la guasa.

