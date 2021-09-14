Por Tremending

Nuevo curso político, pero algunas cosas no cambian. Por ejemplo, el regreso de la campaña xenófoba de la ultraderecha, especialmente centrada en criminalizar a los niños migrantes no acompañados. Cuando no tienen tema, se lanzan sin escrúpulos a la caza del voto más radical agitando el miedo con este asunto, como ya hemos visto en infinidad de ocasiones.

En esta ocasión ha sido la presidenta de Vox en Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, quien en una visita a un centro de menores el pasado jueves volvió al clásico argumento, nivel barra de bar con carajillo, y afirmó: "Mientras no sean repatriados que se los manden a casa a ‘la médico y madre’ y a Anabel Alonso". Con lo de la "médico madre" se refirió a Mónica García y con Anabel Alonso a la actriz. Precisamente esta última, ni corta ni perezosa, respondió con un tuit que se ha viralizado:

Pues no sé porqué estás en contra de los "sin papeles", tú eres mucho de no tenerlos (incluso de falsificarlos). https://t.co/Wbb42cV7YY — Anabel Alonso Oficial ???????????????????????? (@AnabelAlonso_of) September 10, 2021

Para muchos tuiteros el zasca es claro:

????????????

¡Toma ZASCAZO!

Ha llegado hasta la plantación de Cuba. ???????????? — PoxKAOS (@JosLuis21532396) September 10, 2021

Exacto. Ella de ilegal sabe un rato, y de inmigrante también. Se delata en cada frase. — El Justiciero (@proteston13) September 10, 2021

Zaaaasca, que bueno Jajajajaja encima sus falsificaciones son tan burdas que no son ni condenables ???????????????? — Rojo Sin Libertad (@rojo_libertad) September 10, 2021

El ZASCA ha resonado en Australia ???????????????????????? https://t.co/mpepa0VjNE — Bulldog Punk (@bulldog_punk) September 11, 2021

Lo ha vuelto a hacer. Amo a Anabel https://t.co/dICgJzpePd — 0scar (@OscarLML) September 10, 2021