Por Tremending

La vicealcaldesa de Madrid, Begoña Villacís, ha tenido un duro encontronazo en redes sociales con Fernando Martínez Vidal, concejal de Vox en el Ayuntamiento de la capital porque éste último ha utilizado en su cuenta de Twitter una imagen de Villacís con su bebé en brazos al salir del hospital cuando dio a luz para criticar el apoyo de Ciudadanos al aborto durante el último pleno del consistorio madrileño.

"Es lo más bajo que he visto en mucho tiempo. No vuelvan a utilizar la foto de mi hija.", ha reaccionado Villacís en otro tuit, visiblemente enfadada.

Hola @vox_es Este tuit, y la foto que incluye, es lo más bajo que he visto en mucho tiempo.

No vuelvan a utilizar la foto de mi hija. Espero rectificación y disculpas. https://t.co/KTs5uAv0QH — Begoña Villacís (@begonavillacis) September 28, 2021

El concejal de Vox se ha visto obligado a borrar el tuit y se ha visto obligado a pedir disculpas, aunque con la boca pequeña. "Si hay que pedir disculpas, no tengo problema", ha contestado el concejal de Vox, después de afirmar que en la imagen no se veía el rostro de la niña. "¿Se ha ofendido? Le he pedido disculpas y la he retirado. Le pido disculpas en público", ha manifestado en el Pleno de Cibeles.

El enfrentamiento en redes tuvo lugar poco antes del inicio del Pleno del Ayuntamiento de Madrid en el que se ha aprobado este martes, día por un Aborto Legal y Seguro, la retirada de subvenciones públicas a entidades que acosen a mujeres en los entornos de las clínicas de interrupción del embarazo (IVE).

La proposición, presentada por Más Madrid, ha sido apoyada por PSOE, Grupo Mixto y Cs, después de que la formación naranja consiguiera introducir una enmienda a favor de la libertad de conciencia de los médicos. PP y Vox han votado en contra.

Martínez Vidal ha empleado entonces Twitter para atacar a la portavoz de Más Madrid, Rita Maestre, a la que ha acusado de ser la "asaltacapillas que ha conseguido que el Pleno municipal reconozca 'el derecho de toda mujer a ejercer su derecho al aborto en libertad' gracias al apoyo entusiasta de Begoña Villacís y un Ciudadanos sin norte".

En su turno de palabra, el delegado de Desarrollo Urbano, Mariano Fuentes, ha pedido la retirada del tuit. La misma posición ha tenido el socialista Ignacio Benito, que ha mostrado su apoyo a Villacís ante ese "tuit repugnante", fruto de "conductas que deberían estar erradicadas de la actividad política". La edil de Más Madrid Esther Gómez ha reprochado la "misoginia de Vox" y ha transmitido la solidaridad del grupo con Villacís.