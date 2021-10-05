TwitterLa punzante reacción de Pablo Iglesias al enterarse en directo de la aparición de Vargas Llosa en los 'Pandora Papers'

Transcurría el debate de Hora 25 en la Cadena Ser, cuando Aimar Bretos interrumpió la charla para dar una noticia de última hora: "El País está publicando que Vargas Llosa utilizó una sociedad en un paraíso fiscal. Acaba de salir en los 'Pandora Papers'".

La reacción del exvicepresidente del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, presente en el estudio de la cadena, fue instantánea. Con una sonrisa en la cara aseguró: "Hay que votar bien", recordando las recientes palabras del Premio Nobel de Literatura en la Convención Nacional del PP.

Después de escuchar la noticia entre risas, Iglesias añadió: "Cobraría buenos alquileres por esas propiedades inmobiliarias seguro […] y ademas de eso no pagaba impuestos, y además de no pagar impuestos con todo el dinero que ganas por un premio das lecciones a los ciudadanos de cómo tienen votar".

