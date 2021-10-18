La opinión de Xavier Sardà sobre Yolanda Díaz: "Su tono es un logro"

Por Tremending

"Una mujer extraordinaria por su capacidad de trabajo y por cómo dice las cosas". Así describía este domingo el periodista Xavier Sardà a la ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz. Preguntado sobre qué opinión le merecía Díaz, Sardà destacó que el tono de la titular de Trabajo es "un logro y lo tildó de "muy eficaz para mucha gente".

En una entrevista en el programa La Roca, el periodista señaló que a su juicio, "al PSOE le preocupa que Díaz sea la líder más valorada". "Es otro aire, ella no hace discursos en contra de nadie", explicó en alusión a la mesa de diálogo social en la que Díaz negocia con los sindicatos y la patronal.

"Se pueden hacer las cosas de una forma distinta y me parece memorable", sentenció el periodista, que unos instantes antes había sido preguntado por las palabras del ex jefe de gabinete de Pedro Sánchez, Iván Redondo, que auguraba que Díaz será la próxima presidenta del Gobierno. "A mí me gustaría más que lo fuese Sánchez porque estoy en una edad muy difícil, en la adolescencia de la vejez", señaló.