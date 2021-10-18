TwitterLas palabras de Casado sobre Bildu en el programa de Alsina por las que ha tenido que pedir perdón

Diez años después del fin de la violencia de ETA, la derecha sigue sin renunciar a hablar de la banda terrorista para tratar de minar al Gobierno, siempre con grandes acusaciones y duras palabras.

Este lunes, y pocos minutos antes de que la izquierda abertzale haya mostrado su pesar por el sufrimiento causado a las víctimas de ETA, Pablo Casado ha vuelto a la estrategia, y en el programa Más de Uno, de Onda Cero, ha retomado las palabras gruesas. Tanto que ante una burrada que ha dicho, Carlos Alsina le ha corregido y ha tenido que pedir "perdón".

"Ese Gobierno depende de Bildu, de un partido que ha matado a 14 concejales socialistas y aún no ha pedido perdón ni se ha arrepentido por ello", aseguró Casado. Al escucharlo, Alsina le interrumpió: "Bildu, matar matar, no ha matado a nadie, entiendo…". "Perdón, un partido que no ha pedido perdón porque ETA matara a 14 concejales socialistas", concedió Casado.

