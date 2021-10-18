Por Tremending

Diez años después del fin de la violencia de ETA, la derecha sigue sin renunciar a hablar de la banda terrorista para tratar de minar al Gobierno, siempre con grandes acusaciones y duras palabras.

Este lunes, y pocos minutos antes de que la izquierda abertzale haya mostrado su pesar por el sufrimiento causado a las víctimas de ETA, Pablo Casado ha vuelto a la estrategia, y en el programa Más de Uno, de Onda Cero, ha retomado las palabras gruesas. Tanto que ante una burrada que ha dicho, Carlos Alsina le ha corregido y ha tenido que pedir "perdón".

"Ese Gobierno depende de Bildu, de un partido que ha matado a 14 concejales socialistas y aún no ha pedido perdón ni se ha arrepentido por ello", aseguró Casado. Al escucharlo, Alsina le interrumpió: "Bildu, matar matar, no ha matado a nadie, entiendo…". "Perdón, un partido que no ha pedido perdón porque ETA matara a 14 concejales socialistas", concedió Casado.

Q sinvergonzoneria d @pablocasado_, si no le corrige el periodista, queda su afirmación en contra d Bildu.

Esta táctica es la q siguen d siempre los PePeros.#Sinverguenzas.#Difamadores. https://t.co/TEAYolKhbp — Pablo (@galdonpablo56) October 18, 2021

Señor Casado. Antes de hablar piense por favor.

Un mandamiento: "No darás falso testimonio ni mentirás"

una pregunta: Tiene un abono para confesarse? — Pitimini (@Pitimini15) October 18, 2021