TwitterPreguntan a Ayuso sobre la abolición de la prostitución y acaba hablando de la destrucción de empleo
Usted pregunte lo que quiera que yo responderé lo que me parezca. Esa parece ser la premisa a la que muchos políticos se agarran ante preguntas a las que no quieren responder, o cuando tienen un discurso y lo quieren colar aunque sea con calzador. Y es más o menos lo que parece que ha hecho Isabel Díaz Ayuso este lunes.
Uno de los titulares que ha dejado el 40º Congreso Federal del PSOE es la decisión tomada por los socialistas de que esta legislatura se presente una ley para abolir la prostitución. Y este lunes, durante la inauguración del Salón Gourmets en Ifema Madrid, una periodista preguntó a la presidenta Madrileña por ello. "No sé si ha podido seguir un poco la convención del Partido Socialista. Quería saber qué le parece la propuesta que han sacado de abolir la prostitución", comentó.
Ayuso, parece que pasando de la pregunta, acabó hablando de "las propuestas" y de la reforma laboral, de Bildu y de la destrucción de empleo.
Su respuesta ha generado confusión en las redes, donde muchos están comentando e interpretando la respuesta que Ayuso ha ofrecido cuando la pregunta era muy concreta:
Le preguntan a Ayuso su opinión sobre la abolición de la prostitución (propuesta del Congreso del PSOE) pero se va por peteneras
"Solo proponen destruir empleos y dividir España"
— Javier Bañuelos (@JaviBanuelos) October 18, 2021
¿Dice Ayuso que eliminar la "prostitución" es malo para la creación de empleo, o lo he entendido mal?
— Marieta_García/♥️ (@MarietaG5) October 18, 2021
Deduzco que todos todos los "empleos" que genera la prostitución cotizan en la SS y que los "servicios" van con su factura y su IVA. https://t.co/qxRtpPKqz7
— Anabel Alonso Oficial ???????????????????????? (@AnabelAlonso_of) October 18, 2021
Ojo, esta es la respuesta a la pregunta de una periodista (siento no saber el nombre ????) sobre qué opinaba de la propuesta del Psoe de abolir la prostitución? Para contextualizar y situar las declaraciones de Ayuso en este corta y pega https://t.co/HKylMcYcHC
— MARIA CARLEX ???????????? (@MCarlex) October 18, 2021
