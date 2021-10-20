Twitter"Que eres peligroso y un bolchevique es indudable": Margallo bromea con Iglesias y su relato sobre Pérez de los Cobos

"Pérez de los Cobos envió al supermercado a la Guardia Civil para pedirle los vídeos, a ver si podía sacar de ahí un vídeo en el que estuviera el peligroso bolchevique sin mascarilla y sin guantes". Así recuerda el exvicepresidente del Gobierno Pablo Iglesias un capítulo que a buen seguro es recordado por muchos.

Iglesias lo contó este lunes en su participación en el programa Hora 25 de la Cadena Ser. El momento dio para las bromas y el chascarrillo con sus contertulios José Manuel García-Margallo y Carmen Calvo. Margallo le respondió en tono jocoso: "Que eres peligroso y un bolchevique es indudable".

