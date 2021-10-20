Twitter"Que eres peligroso y un bolchevique es indudable": Margallo bromea con Iglesias y su relato sobre Pérez de los Cobos
"Pérez de los Cobos envió al supermercado a la Guardia Civil para pedirle los vídeos, a ver si podía sacar de ahí un vídeo en el que estuviera el peligroso bolchevique sin mascarilla y sin guantes". Así recuerda el exvicepresidente del Gobierno Pablo Iglesias un capítulo que a buen seguro es recordado por muchos.
Iglesias lo contó este lunes en su participación en el programa Hora 25 de la Cadena Ser. El momento dio para las bromas y el chascarrillo con sus contertulios José Manuel García-Margallo y Carmen Calvo. Margallo le respondió en tono jocoso: "Que eres peligroso y un bolchevique es indudable".
????????????
— Teresa (@Teresasisepuede) October 19, 2021
Era una persecución inaguantable, Pérez de los Cobos, menudo personajillo
— sol_ (@Ranita00262597) October 19, 2021
Qué buen rollo se traen. https://t.co/AzYXN1rZYU
— Javier Villamor (@JavierVillamor) October 18, 2021
No me queda claro si es ironía el comentario de Carmen Calvo sobre Pablo Iglesias. https://t.co/PlW2GfpDNE
— Teresa (@TeresAtrazos) October 18, 2021
