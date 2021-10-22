La respuesta de Mónica Oltra a Vox tras llamarla fascista: "Soy hija de gente trabajadora y ni usted ni su grupo me van a hacer a mí bajar la cara"

EFE / Biel Aliño

Por

La portavoz de Vox en el Parlament valenciano, Ana Vega, se refirió este miércoles a la vicepresidenta de la Generalitat, Mónica Oltra, como "dictatorzuela de república bananera" y "fascista".

Sucedió cuando en Les Corts se debatía la reprobación a la mandataria de Compromís después de que su exmarido fuera condenado por abusos sexuales a una menor tutelada. Una cuestión que la oposición trata de utilizar para conseguir la dimisión de Oltra en un caso con trazas de lawfare.

"Le hace falta a usted y a todos los que tiene en su grupo algún hervor más para subir a este estrado y llamarme a mí fascista", respondió tajante Oltra. "Yo soy hija de gente trabajadora, luchadora, luchadores antifasticas", proclamó antes de añadir: "Ni usted ni todos los fascistas de su grupo me van a hacer a mí bajar la cara".

La vicepresidenta de la Generalitat Valenciana ha compartido el vídeo del momento en las redes sociales, donde acumula miles de reacciones.

