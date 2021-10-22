La respuesta de Mónica Oltra a Vox tras llamarla fascista: "Soy hija de gente trabajadora y ni usted ni su grupo me van a hacer a mí bajar la cara"
EFE / Biel Aliño
La portavoz de Vox en el Parlament valenciano, Ana Vega, se refirió este miércoles a la vicepresidenta de la Generalitat, Mónica Oltra, como "dictatorzuela de república bananera" y "fascista".
Sucedió cuando en Les Corts se debatía la reprobación a la mandataria de Compromís después de que su exmarido fuera condenado por abusos sexuales a una menor tutelada. Una cuestión que la oposición trata de utilizar para conseguir la dimisión de Oltra en un caso con trazas de lawfare.
"Le hace falta a usted y a todos los que tiene en su grupo algún hervor más para subir a este estrado y llamarme a mí fascista", respondió tajante Oltra. "Yo soy hija de gente trabajadora, luchadora, luchadores antifasticas", proclamó antes de añadir: "Ni usted ni todos los fascistas de su grupo me van a hacer a mí bajar la cara".
➡️A VOX, hui, claret
‼️Li fa falta a tots els diputats de VOX, alguna bollideta més, per a dir-me a mi feixista pic.twitter.com/UcHf6Ph9vp
— Mónica Oltra Jarque (@monicaoltra) October 20, 2021
La vicepresidenta de la Generalitat Valenciana ha compartido el vídeo del momento en las redes sociales, donde acumula miles de reacciones.
Grande Mónica, muy grande https://t.co/OB8nNwQARp
— Por un puto euro (@porunputoeuro) October 21, 2021
Caña al facha ✊???????? https://t.co/7ly452XMho
— Carles Rodríguez (@carlesrod) October 21, 2021
Así es como se ha de hablar a los fascistas. https://t.co/8rYVCRPRx7
— Raúl Santoro (@raulsantoro_) October 21, 2021
Las cositas claras y a la cara, enorme Mónica Oltra. https://t.co/vWSIGKx9gG
— Nést. (@NestNessie) October 21, 2021
