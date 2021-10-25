El vídeo de Spanish Revolution que explica todo lo que está en juego tras la condena a Alberto Rodríguez
Un nuevo vídeo de Spanish Revolution explica el riesgo que hay detrás de la condena y la retirada del acta de diputado a Alberto Rodríguez. La idea —manifestada también por columnistas como Ana Pardo de Vera en este columna— es que la condena afecta directamente a los derechos de manifestación y reunión. El exdiputado de Unidas Podemos fue condenado por agredir a un policía pese a que esto no quedó probado en el juicio.
Esto también lo llegó a manifestar Rodríguez durante el juicio. "Si la gente siente que va a ir a una manifestación y si tiene mala suerte, va a acabar inmerso en un calvario, mucha gente dirá: ya no voy. Aquí están muchas más cosas en juego que la eventual condena. Está en juego el derecho a reunión y a manifestación en nuestro país", argumentó.
En esta línea, en el vídeo de Spanish Revolution concluyen que "lo que no ganaron en las urnas, lo quieren ganar con la guerra judicial".
El PSOE le ha retirado su acta de diputado a @Alber_Canarias.
Primero vinieron a por Alberto Rodríguez, pero como no era yo, no protesté.
Cuando vengan a por nuestros derechos de manifestación y reunión, no quedará nadie para protestar por nosotras.https://t.co/y4dLW1CIOY
— Spanish Revolution (@spanishrevorg) October 22, 2021
La condena a Rodríguez ha abierto toda una crisis institucional. El exdiputado de Unidas Podemos ha comunicado que no tiene previsto presentar una querella contra la presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet, tras su decisión de retirarle el acta de diputado. Sin embargo, sí formalizará el recurso a la condena por agresión a un agente policial. Podemos sigue pidiendo la dimisión de Batet.
