Facebook dejará de ser Facebook para convertise en Meta. Sí, sí, has oido bien. La empresa, que también es propietaria de Instagram y WhatsApp, apuesta ahora por lo que ya ha bautizado como "metaverso", una suerte de realidad virtual paralela íntegramente digital a la que prevé dedicar buena parte de sus próximas inversiones.

El anuncio lo ha hecho su fundador en el marco de la conferencia 'Connect', donde también ha explicado que este cambio de nomenclatura afectará únicamente a la cúspide de la corporación, mientras que la red social seguirá llamándose Facebook.

Sin embargo, mientras Mark Zuckerberg explicaba los detalles de este nuevo proyecto, algo llamó poderosamente la atención de los tuiteros: "¿Qué hace un bote de salsa BBQ en esa estantería?". Algo, como poco, bizarro.

El cachondeo estaba servido: "Alguien 'random' comiendo alitas en la mesa contigua a la de Mark Zuckerberg la semana pasada: 'Quien diga que no le gusta la salga barbacoa no es humano'. Zuckerberg esta semana".

Sí, las teorías de la conspiración ya están rulando sin parar: que si no es humano, que si es todo una maniobra de distracción… La polémica y las risas están a pleno rendimiento en las redes sociales y fuera de ellas.

