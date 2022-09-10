'Hello!'Cachondeo en redes con la portada de la revista 'Hola' británica que habla de "semana histórica" para la reina Isabel II

Las publicaciones en papel tienen sus peligros. Si no que se lo digan a los responsables de 'Hello!', la versión británica de la revista 'Hola', que habla de "semana histórica" para la reina Isabel II y de su "vuelta al trabajo", justo en la semana en la que la monarca ha fallecido a los 96 años de edad.

Una metedura de pata que, como recuerdan los tuiteros, se debe a una descoordinación de los tiempos: el ejemplar fue mandado a la imprenta días antes de la muerte de Isabel II y llegó a los kioskos cuando ya había tenido lugar el fatal desenlace.

"Podía ser peor, puedes ser el editor de 'Hello!'", "No sé si es clarividente o solo tiene mala suerte"… Son solo algunos mensajes que recuerdan el 'tierra, trágame' que debe estar sintiendo el responsable de la publicación.

Un error para el que no se ha podido dar marcha atrás y que en la revista recordarán siempre, de eso no cabe duda.

