La revista 'Hello!' que ha llegado por error a los kioskos hablando de "semana histórica" para la reina Isabel II

Por Tremending

Las publicaciones en papel tienen sus peligros. Si no que se lo digan a los responsables de 'Hello!', la versión británica de la revista 'Hola', que habla de "semana histórica" para la reina Isabel II y de su "vuelta al trabajo", justo en la semana en la que la monarca ha fallecido a los 96 años de edad.

A la venta en los quioscos, oiga. https://t.co/gcLEr23AOC — Manuel de Lorenzo (@manu_delorenzo) September 9, 2022

Una metedura de pata que, como recuerdan los tuiteros, se debe a una descoordinación de los tiempos: el ejemplar fue mandado a la imprenta días antes de la muerte de Isabel II y llegó a los kioskos cuando ya había tenido lugar el fatal desenlace.

Hello magazine's edition for this week hasn't aged well… 😬 Dated 12th September 2022 pic.twitter.com/XjJlAXabZY — Richard Russell (@DrRJRussell) September 9, 2022

Hello! show the absurdity of the date on a magazine/journal not aligning with when it's actually published. The week beginning 12 September will indeed be 'a historic week' if HM the Queen is 'back in business'. pic.twitter.com/TtevvgMoID — Tim Oliver (@timothyloliver) September 9, 2022

"Podía ser peor, puedes ser el editor de 'Hello!'", "No sé si es clarividente o solo tiene mala suerte"… Son solo algunos mensajes que recuerdan el 'tierra, trágame' que debe estar sintiendo el responsable de la publicación.

It could be worse, you could be the editor of Hello! magazine who decided this should be the cover to hit the newsstands this week pic.twitter.com/tMWdOrcz6n — Willard Foxton Todd (@WillardFoxton) September 9, 2022

Saw the front cover of this week's edition of 'Hello' magazine at the dentist's this morning and can't decide if the Editor is clairvoyant or just unlucky. "A Historic Week for the Queen" indeed. pic.twitter.com/hSxAWyaqHt — Clive Agran (@cliveagran) September 9, 2022

Oh god, poor Whoever The Editor Of Hello is. pic.twitter.com/1ipPOeUrrr — . (@twlldun) September 9, 2022

L'éditeur de Hello magazine vit dans une grotte en haute montagne et n'a ni téléphone, ni internet. pic.twitter.com/uFvHSXiQXC — Philippe Marlière (@PhMarliere) September 9, 2022

Un error para el que no se ha podido dar marcha atrás y que en la revista recordarán siempre, de eso no cabe duda.