Desalojan la estación de tren de Lyon por amenaza de bomba

Agentes de policía están interviniendo en el interior de la estación, que ha quedado completamente cerrada, después de que una mujer amenazara con hacer estallar un paquete que llevaba consigo. 

La policía ha evacuado la estación ferroviaria de Part-Dieu, en Lyon, en Francia, después de que una mujer amenazara con hacer estallar un paquete que llevaba consigo, según informan medios locales.

La mujer gritaba "Allah Akbar" (Dios es grande) y fue aislada por la policía, señala el diario Le Progrès. Además, añade que un equipo de artificieros ha sido envido a la estación, donde el tráfico ferroviario ha quedado totalmente interrumpido.

El incidente tiene lugar seis días después de que un terrorista islamista asesinara al profesor de secundaria Samuel Paty por haber mostrado caricaturas de Mahoma en una clase sobre libertad de expresión.

Según el Twitter de la Prefectura Regional de la Policía, los agentes están interviniendo en el interior de la estación y la zona ha quedado completamente cerrada, todo está acordonado y el tráfico está interrumpido.

