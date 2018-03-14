Público
Summa 112 Una anciana fallece en Madrid tras esperar más de dos horas por una ambulancia

El hijo de la fallecida, de 89 años, llamó al 112 cuando advirtió su alto nivel de glucosa, pero no lo consideraron una urgencia

Una UVI móvil del SUMMA, frente al colegio Iplacea de Alcalá de Henares, este miércoles.

Una anciana de un pueblo de Madrid murió el lunes después de esperar más de dos horas la llegada de una ambulancia, informa El País.

El hijo de la mujer, de 89 años, llamó al número de teléfono de emergencias 112 cuando vio que su madre tenía un nivel de glucosa en sangre del 600.

La ambulancia, que debía trasladar a la anciana desde Valdemorillo hasta el Hospital de El Escorial (ubicado en San Lorenzo de El Escorial, a unos dieciséis kilómetros de distancia), llegó cuando ya había fallecido.

El 112 consideró que la atención no requería urgencia, “pues en ese momento no había peligro para la vida de la mujer”, explicaron al diario madrileño fuentes del Summa, que atiende las emergencias en la Comunidad de Madrid.

La mujer había comenzado a respirar con dificultad, por lo que decidieron llamar al 112 a las 13.53 horas.

Sin embargo, el vehículo no llegaría hasta dos horas y dieciséis minutos después, cuando ya era tarde, ha asegurado el hijo de la fallecida a El País.

