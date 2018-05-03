La Guardia Civil ha detenido a una joven de 19 años, vecina de Villarrubia de los Ojos (Ciudad Real), por un delito de maltrato animal después de dar muerte a un gato en una lavadora y colgar el vídeo en internet.
Las investigaciones se iniciaron hace aproximadamente mes y medio cuando se recibió una denuncia procedente de una protectora animal, por la supuesta comisión de un delito de maltrato animal.
El hecho se conoció por unos vídeos colgados en internet a través de una red social, según ha informado este jueves la Delegación del Gobierno de Castilla-La Mancha en un comunicado.
En los vídeos, que fueron adjuntados a la denuncia, se veía como la joven introducía al gato en la lavadora e iniciaba un ciclo de lavado, que supuso la muerte del animal. En dicho vídeo se pueden oír los maullidos desesperados del gato
A la denuncia inicial se han sumado otras seis, tanto de asociaciones protectoras de animales como de particulares de varias provincias españolas.
Las investigaciones de los agentes permitieron la identificación de una persona que había subido a la red vídeos e imágenes y, además, hablaron con allegados de la persona investigada, lo que ayudó a corroborar la autoría del hecho.
La mujer, natural de Mengíbar (Jaén), ha sido detenida por un delito de maltrato animal y las diligencias instruidas han sido entregadas en el Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción de Daimiel (Ciudad Real).
