Detenido en Madrid el presunto autor del atropello mortal de su pareja en la A-5

La Guardia Civil ha detenido en la Comunidad de Madrid al hombre que, presuntamente, atropelló mortalmente a su pareja en la A-5, a la altura de Santa Cruz de Retamar (Toledo) el pasado 24 de marzo y que se investiga como un posible caso de violencia machista.
Fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno en Castilla-La Mancha han informado de la detención de este hombre, si bien no han precisado más detalles del arresto, toda vez que el caso está bajo secreto del sumario, según lo decretado por el juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción número 2 de Torrijos (Toledo), que se hizo cargo del caso.
La víctima, una mujer de unos 30 años, fue hallada sin vida a primera hora de la mañana del 24 de marzo, junto al carril de aceleración de la A-5, a la altura del kilómetro 56, en el término municipal de Santa Cruz de Retamar, en dirección Extremadura.
