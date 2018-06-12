La fiscalía sueca presentó hoy una acusación formal por violación contra el artista francés Jean-Claude Arnault, protagonista de un escándalo sexual y de filtraciones y detonante de la crisis histórica que atraviesa la institución que otorga el Nobel de Literatura.
La acusación es por dos casos de violación contra una mujer cometidos en Estocolmo en 2011, señaló en un comunicado la fiscalía, que ha interrogado a la demandante, al sospechoso y a varios testigos. "Mi opinión es que las pruebas son sólidas y suficientes para una acusación", afirmó la fiscal Christina Voigt.
La fiscalía había cerrado en marzo partes de la investigación preliminar abierta después de que en noviembre dieciocho mujeres denunciaran de forma anónima en el principal diario sueco a un "perfil cultural" muy próximo a la academia, luego identificado como Jean-Claude Arnault.
La denuncia apuntaba a que el esposo de Katarina Frostenson, académica y poetisa, había cometido abusos sexuales contra varias mujeres en su club literario y en dependencias propiedad de la academia.
Al estallar el escándalo, la institución cortó la relación con el artista y encargó una auditoría, que concluyó que Arnault no había influido en decisiones sobre premios y ayudas, aunque el apoyo económico recibido de la academia por su club literario incumple las reglas de imparcialidad al ser su esposa copropietaria. El informe confirmó también que la confidencialidad sobre el ganador del Nobel fue violada varias veces.
El caso Arnault desató un conflicto interno que en los últimos meses provocó la renuncia de ocho académicos, aunque solo cuatro la han confirmado por escrito.
Presionada por la Fundación Nobel, la Academia Sueca ha impulsado varias reformas, como un cambio en los estatutos para posibilitar la renuncia real de sus miembros y la elección de nuevos, y recurrir a un grupo externo de expertos en derecho, resolución de conflictos, organización y comunicación.
La decisión más controvertida fue la de aplazar el Nobel de Literatura, por primera vez en siete décadas y que supone que en 2019 se otorgarán dos premios, una medida justificada por la falta de confianza y el debilitamiento de la institución.
