El Centro de Exposiciones Arte Canal de Madrid acoge parte de los fondos del Museo Estatal de Auschwitz-Birkenau, dedicado a la memoria de las víctimas de dicho campo de concentración. Una muestra itinerante de carácter internacional que llegó a Madrid el pasado mes de diciembre —como único destino español— y que dirá adiós el próximo 17 de junio para trasladarse a otras trece ciudades europeas y americanas.



Auschwitz. No hace mucho. No muy lejos condensa el horror nazi en 2.500 metros cuadrados y lo hace con un prólogo de lo más mundano: un zapato de mujer rojo. Simbólico por lo que tiene de augurio, pero también por una funesta ingenuidad, a saber; la portadora no intuía que ese tren le llevaba al infierno.

"La muestra empieza con el zapato porque queríamos representar la dignidad humana de la víctima. En Auschwitz tenemos más de 110.000 zapatos, pero, si se ven en una masa, no representan la humanidad única de cada uno de los propietarios de esos zapatos, que tienen una historia y una vida que contar", comenta Cywinski, director del Museo Estatal de Auschwitz-Birkenau, dedicado a la memoria de las víctimas de dicho campo de concentración, trabajo forzado y exterminio nazi, así como la conservación del propio espacio (Auschwitz I y Auschwitz II-Birkenau) y los objetos históricos que este contiene.

