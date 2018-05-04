Público
Los trabajadores del Teatro de la Zarzuela denuncian que Cultura se niega a negociar

CCOO critica la cerrazón de Fernando Benzo pese al ofrecimiento de desconvocar las protestas de este sábado

Los trabajadores del Teatro de la Zarzuela durante una protesta contra los planes de fusión con el Teatro Real.- EFE

Los trabajadores del Teatro de la Zarzuela están en pie de guerra tras la fusión con el Teatro Real, aprobada en abril por el Consejo de Ministros y que, según los sindicatos, supone una "privatización encubierta".

Por ello, la asamblea de personal del INAEM (Instituto Nacional de las Artes Escénicas y de la Música, al que pertenece el Teatro de La Zarzuela) convocó paros y protestas los días 5, 9 y 16 de mayo, que se suman a la concentración en la Puerta del Sol de Madrid durante el Día Internacional de los Trabajadores.

Apenas un día antes del paro que tendrá lugar este sábado en el Teatro de la Zarzuela, acompañado de una concentración en la Plaza de Isabel II prevista para las 19.30 horas, CCOO ha criticado la cerrazón del secretario de Estado de Cultura, Fernando Benzo, para llevar las negociaciones a buen puerto.

Según el sindicato, Benzo "reitera su negativa a negociar a pesar del gesto de buena fe del comité de huelga de proponer la desconvocatoria del paro del día 5 de mayo para iniciar la negociación".

La plantilla del Teatro de La Zarzuela, movilizada desde hace tiempo ante la posible precarización de sus puestos de trabajo, insiste en que los planes de fusión conllevan una "privatización encubierta" y denuncia la "precarización y el abuso de las empresas" que a su juicio se están dando en el Teatro Real.

