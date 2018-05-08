Nueva Zelanda logra un hito en igualdad: la selección femenina de fútbol cobrará lo mismo que la masculina

La Federación Neozelandesa de Fútbol y la Asociación de Futbolistas Profesionales de ese país han anunciado este martes un acuerdo por la igualdad salarial y de condiciones entre las selecciones masculinas y femeninas.
En un comunicado recogido en su página web, la Federación Neozelandesa de Fútbol ha explicado que el acuerdo garantiza la igualdad en salarios, premios y derechos de imagen así como la paridad en aquellos desplazamientos en los que representen al equipo nacional de Nueva Zelanda.
El director ejecutivo de la Federación Neozelandesa de Fútbol, Andy Martin, ha comentado que las internacionales son "un ejemplo para las 30.000 jugadoras del país", por lo que ha considerado "importante reconocer su contribución" a través de este acuerdo.
"La negociación ha sido positiva y me gustaría agradecer a la asociación de futbolistas la forma en que las discusiones se han llevado a cabo", ha apuntado.
El exjugador Harry Ngata, quien ahora dirige el sindicato de futbolistas, ha indicado que conseguir "la igualdad de género" era uno de los propósitos de todos los jugadores. "Este es el primer acuerdo que se alcanza de este tipo y esperamos que anime a otras organizaciones a adoptar una medida similar", ha deseado.
Con este acuerdo, el fútbol femenino neozelandés da un paso más tras la reciente creación de la Copa Kate Sheppard y la expansión de la Liga Nacional. "El anuncio que hoy hacemos significa que nosotros, como organización, estamos comprometidos con la paridad en el juego entre hombres y mujeres. Queremos que nuestro deporte siga creciendo en todas las áreas", ha sentenciado Andy Martin.
