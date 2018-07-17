Público
Público

Amazon El dueño de Amazon se convierte en el más rico de la historia moderna durante la huelga de sus empleados en Madrid

Según Bloomberg, Jeff Bezos acumula 128.000 millones de euros desde el lunes, gracias a las ventas del primer día de la promoción Prime Day, durante el que los trabajadores del almacén de San Fernando de Henares han convocado un paro para exigir mejoras salariales y laborales.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El fundador de Amazon y Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos, sen el nuevo cohete Shepard y la maqueta de la Crew Capsule en un simposio espacial en Colorado Springs, Colorado, Estados Unidos, el 5 de abril de 2017. REUTERS / Isaiah J. Downing

El fundador de Amazon y Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos, sen el nuevo cohete Shepard y la maqueta de la Crew Capsule en un simposio espacial en Colorado Springs, Colorado, Estados Unidos, el 5 de abril de 2017. REUTERS / Isaiah J. Downing

El fundador de Amazon, Jeff Bezos, es ya desde el lunes el hombre más rico de la historia moderna. Bloomberg, la empresa estadounidense de servicios financieros y de noticias, ha publicado su índice de millonarios, en el que no sólo sitúa a Bezos como la personas con más dinero del mundo, sino de la historia reciente, es decir, desde 1982.

El magnate, que también posee la empresa de turismo espacial Blue Origin, acumula un patrimonio de cerca de 150.000 millones de dólares (128.000 millones de euros), una cifra que ni siquiera Bill Gates, cofundador de Microsoft, ha logrado reunir en toda su trayectoria.

Bezos igualó la fortuna de Gates el pasado noviembre, llegando a superar los 85.000 millones de dólares gracias al Black Friday. En esta ocasión, el crecimiento de su fortuna se lo debe al Amazon Prime Day, que comenzó el lunes a nivel mundial con grandes descuentos en miles de productos. Una promoción que le ha impulsado hasta amasar semejante cantidad de dinero precisamente el mismo día que, en España, los trabajadores de su compañía han comenzado una huelga de 72 horas para exigir aumentos salariales y mejores condiciones laborales en el almacén logístico de la multinacional en San Fernando de Henares (Madrid).

Etiquetas